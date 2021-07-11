Millie Bobby Brown Enjoys a Day in the Sun with Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi: 'Happy Weekend'
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen walking hand in hand through the streets of New York City
Millie Bobby Brown is making the most of her summer.
Over the weekend, the 17-year-old actress shared a set of sunny snapshots of herself with Jake Bongiovi on her Instagram Story.
Seen posing closely beside Bongiovi, 19 — who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi — Brown puckered her lips for the pic beneath a sticker that read "Happy Weekend."
In another snapshot, the Stranger Things star posed opposite Bongiovi with the setting sun situated between them.
Last month, dating rumors sparked between the pair when Bongiovi posted a selfie seated next to Brown in a car.
"bff <3," Bongiovi captioned his post, which saw them both pouting their lips as Brown wrote, "BFF 🦄," in the comments section.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
They were then spotted walking hand-in-hand through New York City that same month, making their public debut.
RELATED VIDEO: David Harbour Says Watching the 'Stranger Things' Kids Grow up Is a 'Mixed Blessing'
When reached by PEOPLE, Bon Jovi's representative did not have a comment at the time, while a rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Bongiovi is the second-youngest child of Bon Jovi, 59, and Dorothea Hurley, who met in 1980 and were married 9 years later in 1989. His siblings include sister Stephanie, 28, and brothers Jesse, 26, and Romeo, 17.