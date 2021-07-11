Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors last month when they were seen walking hand in hand through the streets of New York City

Millie Bobby Brown Enjoys a Day in the Sun with Jon Bon Jovi's Son Jake Bongiovi: 'Happy Weekend'

Millie Bobby Brown is making the most of her summer.

Over the weekend, the 17-year-old actress shared a set of sunny snapshots of herself with Jake Bongiovi on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen posing closely beside Bongiovi, 19 — who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi — Brown puckered her lips for the pic beneath a sticker that read "Happy Weekend."

In another snapshot, the Stranger Things star posed opposite Bongiovi with the setting sun situated between them.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Credit: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Credit: Jake Bongiov/Instagram

Last month, dating rumors sparked between the pair when Bongiovi posted a selfie seated next to Brown in a car.

"bff <3," Bongiovi captioned his post, which saw them both pouting their lips as Brown wrote, "BFF 🦄," in the comments section.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They were then spotted walking hand-in-hand through New York City that same month, making their public debut.

RELATED VIDEO: David Harbour Says Watching the 'Stranger Things' Kids Grow up Is a 'Mixed Blessing'

When reached by PEOPLE, Bon Jovi's representative did not have a comment at the time, while a rep for Brown did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.