Millie Bobby Brown Says She's 'Ready to Wrap Up' 'Stranger Things' Ahead of Filming Final Season

"It's been in our lives for a very long time," said Brown, who made her onscreen debut as Eleven in the Netflix series when she was 12 years old

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on March 10, 2023 10:12 PM
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to leave Hawkins in the rearview.

The Emmy Award nominee, 19, admitted that she's "very ready" to say goodbye to her Stranger Things role, as she spoke to Seventeen about preparing to film the fifth and final season of Netflix's nostalgia-driven sci-fi series, which premiered in 2016.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now," she explained. "It's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life, and open new ones up."

"I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful [for the show]," added Brown.

Brown found her breakout role on Stranger Things when she was 12, playing telekinetic youth Eleven, who escapes a government testing facility where researchers used her to a portal to an alternate dimension known as the Upside Down.

stranger-things-food-moments-06-ft-ss0917.jpg
Netflix.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer previously said that the wait for season 5 "should be quite a bit shorter" after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed season 4, giving them plenty of time to outline the concluding episodes. Season 5 is expected to begin shooting in June 2023.

They also said in an interview with TVLine that season 5 will likely include a time jump, after taking into consideration how much the show's stars have grown since it premiered in 2016.

"I'm sure we will do a time jump," said Ross. "Ideally, we'd have shot [seasons 4 and 5] back to back, but there was just no feasible way to do that. So these are all discussions we're going to have with our writers when we start the room up."

RELATED VIDEO: The Cast of Stranger Things Then and Now: "We've Built a Family at This Point"

In addition to the concluding season of Stranger Things, Brown is set to star in the upcoming films Damsel and Anthony and Joe Russo's The Electric State.

