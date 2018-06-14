Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Bullied with Homophobic Memes

Millie Bobby Brown has deleted her Twitter account after becoming the subject of a variety of homophobic memes.

The Stranger Things actress quit the social media app after Twitter users began sharing memes which attributed homophobic comments and beliefs to her. While the origins of the memes remain unclear, at least one social media user has claimed they were meant to be satirical.

The posts were frequently paired with the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown, a hashtag which first appeared online in November, but resurfaced again in June, which also happens to be Pride Month, according to The Wrap.

Millie has previously shown her support for the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation.

A rep for Millie did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Milie Bobby Brown Mike Marsland/WireImage

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Kissing Photo — But Posts New Sweet Snap of Boyfriend on the Beach

While her primary account is no longer active, Millie does have a second verified account, @Milliestopshate.. In her social media bio, she writes, “I want this account to share love and positivity. Let’s stop bullying.”

She has not shared a post on this account since December 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour: ‘I Try To Protect Millie Bobby Brown As Much As I Can’

Currently, the 14-year-old’s Instagram account is still active, but she has disabled comments on all of her posts. On Wednesday, she also shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself riding along in a car alongside the words “Good vibes only.”

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown/Snapchat

Millie’s social media harassment comes weeks after Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran decided to wipe her Instagram account clean following months of enduring months of harassment online.

The 29-year-old actress, the first Asian-American woman to appear in a lead role in the popular film series, removed all photos from her Instagram page, leaving only her profile picture and a bio that reads, “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

“Ching Chong Wing Tong,” her name on Wookieepedia read at one point, according to the Huffington Post. The person who posted the racist entry has been banned from editing on the website, reported Newsweek.