Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to 'Partner for Life' Jake Bongiovi: 'Here's to Another Year with You'

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi made their relationship Instagram official in November 2021

By
Published on January 6, 2023 05:44 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown is ringing in the new year with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 18, shared a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi, 20, responded in the comment section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"

Brown also shared "an appreciation post for my boy" on her Instagram Story on Friday which featured a photo of the actress sitting on Bongiovi's shoulders in a pool.

She captioned the snap, "I love you."

Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to 'Partner for Life' Jake Bongiovi: 'Here's to Another Year with You'
millie bobby brown/instagram

Bongiovi — who's the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley — also paid tribute to his girlfriend in his own Instagram post which featured photos from their adventures over the last year.

"Love is all you need," he shared. "happy new year everyone 🥂"

Last month, the couple shared photos of their beach getaway on Instagram. The Enola Holmes star posed in a white bikini while a smiling Bongiovi stood behind with his arms wrapped around her shoulders.

"sunny one so true, i love you," Brown captioned the adorable post.

Bongiovi shared his own polaroid photo from their getaway. "What's the one thing you'd take to a desert island ?" he asked under a candid snapshot of him and Brown holding hands, appearing to have come back from a dip in the ocean.

Of course for Brown, that question was a no-brainer: "u boo," she answered in the comments.

Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official (the app where they actually met) in November last year.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Since then, they've celebrated personal milestones together including their first Christmas, their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the Stranger Things season 4 premiere and Thanksgiving last year.

Related Articles
Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown Shares Bikini Snap with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'I Love You'
Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends
Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.
Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Stop by the 'Stranger Things' Experience in N.Y.C.
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut Together at 2022 BAFTA Awards
Jake Bongiovi Posts Sweet Pic Hugging Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi Posts Sweet Pic Hugging Millie Bobby Brown: 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWoCgBADgM/. Millie Bobby Brown /Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Thanksgiving: 'Plenty to Be Thankful for'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown Dazzles in Pink with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi at 'Enola Holmes 2' N.Y.C. Premiere
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff
Zach Braff Calls Ex Florence Pugh a 'Legend' in Sweet Birthday Message After Their Split
Cole Schafer and Kacey Musgraves attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Who Is Kacey Musgraves' Boyfriend? All About Cole Schafer
Florence Pugh at the Academys 13th Governors Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Florence Pugh Shares Pics from 'Beautiful' 27th Birthday Celebration as She's Celebrated by Friends
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
Hailey Bieber Aspen
Hailey Bieber Shares Holiday Photos from Wintry Colorado Getaway with Husband Justin and 'Best Friends'
Sofia Vergara Kicks off New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece
Sofía Vergara Kicks Off the New Year in Curve-Hugging Dolce & Gabbana One-Piece — See Her Look!
Sofia Vergara, Joe Manganiello
Sofía Vergara Looks Ahead to 'Amazing 2023' for Joe Manganiello: 'Feliz Cumpleaños Mi Amor'