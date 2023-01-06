Millie Bobby Brown Pays Tribute to 'Partner for Life' Jake Bongiovi: 'Here's to Another Year with You'

Millie Bobby Brown is ringing in the new year with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 18, shared a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi, 20, responded in the comment section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"

Brown also shared "an appreciation post for my boy" on her Instagram Story on Friday which featured a photo of the actress sitting on Bongiovi's shoulders in a pool.

She captioned the snap, "I love you."

Bongiovi — who's the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley — also paid tribute to his girlfriend in his own Instagram post which featured photos from their adventures over the last year.

"Love is all you need," he shared. "happy new year everyone 🥂"

Last month, the couple shared photos of their beach getaway on Instagram. The Enola Holmes star posed in a white bikini while a smiling Bongiovi stood behind with his arms wrapped around her shoulders.

"sunny one so true, i love you," Brown captioned the adorable post.

Bongiovi shared his own polaroid photo from their getaway. "What's the one thing you'd take to a desert island ?" he asked under a candid snapshot of him and Brown holding hands, appearing to have come back from a dip in the ocean.

Of course for Brown, that question was a no-brainer: "u boo," she answered in the comments.

Brown and Bongiovi have been open about their friendship even before making their relationship Instagram official (the app where they actually met) in November last year.

Since then, they've celebrated personal milestones together including their first Christmas, their red carpet debut at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards and the Stranger Things season 4 premiere and Thanksgiving last year.