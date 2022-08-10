Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past 'Unhealthy Situation' with TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about a tough time in her life.

In Allure's September cover story, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star reflected on her former ties to TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic.

Brown told the outlet that the two were in what she called an "unhealthy situation" before she ultimately walked away in January 2021.

Months later, Ecimovic, 22, spoke about on social media, alleging that he had inappropriate romantic relations with Brown and "groomed" the young star, who was already dating her current boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

"I felt very vulnerable. Also, no one on the set [of Stranger Things] knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew," Brown recalled to the outlet. "Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

Though she was in a relationship with Bongiovi at the time Ecimovic made the claims, the actress and businesswoman said the comments still impacted her deeply.

"It was a year of healing," she explained to Allure. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f---ing long."

She added: "Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I'm not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."

PEOPLE was unable to find a contact to reach Ecimovic for comment.

Brown's team previously condemned Ecimovic's comments, calling them both "dishonest" and "irresponsible."

"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," her rep told E! News in July 2021. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

Ecimovic has attracted a great deal of backlash since speaking about Brown. Additionally, he has appeared to have scrubbed his online presence entirely.

Meanwhile, Millie has been dating Bongiovi — the 20-year-old son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi — since the summer of 2021. She's shared several glimpses into their relationship across social media.

Allure's September 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on August 16th