Millie Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past 'Unhealthy Situation' with TikTok Star Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown said she "felt very vulnerable" in her "unhealthy situation" with Hunter Ecimovic

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 04:09 PM
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about a tough time in her life.

In Allure's September cover story, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star reflected on her former ties to TikTok personality Hunter Ecimovic.

Brown told the outlet that the two were in what she called an "unhealthy situation" before she ultimately walked away in January 2021.

Months later, Ecimovic, 22, spoke about on social media, alleging that he had inappropriate romantic relations with Brown and "groomed" the young star, who was already dating her current boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi.

"I felt very vulnerable. Also, no one on the set [of Stranger Things] knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew," Brown recalled to the outlet. "Then it was harder when the whole world knew."

75th EE British Academy Film Awards, Early Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK – 13 Mar 2022
Millie Bobby Brown. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Though she was in a relationship with Bongiovi at the time Ecimovic made the claims, the actress and businesswoman said the comments still impacted her deeply.

"It was a year of healing," she explained to Allure. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f---ing long."

She added: "Ultimately, all I wanted to do within my career is help young girls and young people out there know that I, too, go through things. I'm not this perfect person that is selling skin-care products and [who is] in Stranger Things. I absolutely have made wrong decisions."

PEOPLE was unable to find a contact to reach Ecimovic for comment.

ALLURE'S SEPTEMBER COVER STAR IS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN;
Millie Bobby Brown's Allure cover. Jem Mitchell / ALLURE

Brown's team previously condemned Ecimovic's comments, calling them both "dishonest" and "irresponsible."

"Mr. Ecimovic's remarks on social media are not only dishonest but also are irresponsible, offensive and hateful," her rep told E! News in July 2021. "Instead of engaging in a public discourse with him through the press or on social media, we are taking action to ensure that he stops this behavior once and for all."

Ecimovic has attracted a great deal of backlash since speaking about Brown. Additionally, he has appeared to have scrubbed his online presence entirely.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Meanwhile, Millie has been dating Bongiovi — the 20-year-old son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi — since the summer of 2021. She's shared several glimpses into their relationship across social media.

Allure's September 2022 issue is available on newsstands nationwide on August 16th

Related Articles
ALLURE'S SEPTEMBER COVER STAR IS MILLIE BOBBY BROWN
Millie Bobby Brown Says It's 'Really Hard to Be Hated On' While Growing Up in the Spotlight
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship in Pictures
Jake Bongiovi Posts Sweet Pic Hugging Millie Bobby Brown
Jake Bongiovi Posts Sweet Pic Hugging Millie Bobby Brown: 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough'
US actor Noah Schnapp (L) and British actress Millie Bobby Brown attend "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022.
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Reveal Marriage Pact If They're Single at 40: 'We'd Be Good Roomies'
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes
Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes' Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Says There Is a 'Gross' Change in 'The Way People Act' Now That She's 18
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Make Their Red Carpet Debut Together at 2022 BAFTA Awards
PewDiePie attends the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" at Leicester Square on December 16, 2015 in London, England.
YouTuber PewDiePie Apologizes After Appearing to Mock TikTok Creator Who Is Deaf in Video
Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge!
Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline
Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
'RHOC' 's Meghan King Learned Not to Post About Her Relationships Online After 'Whirlwind Marriage and Annulment'
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 18th Birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Barbie and Ken Costumes
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 18th Birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Barbie and Ken Costumes
Jojo Siwa and Kylie Prew attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Game at Dodger Stadium on June 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew's Relationship Timeline
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 11: Actress Millie Brown attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" at Mack Sennett Studios on July 11, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
See How Millie Bobby Brown's Red Carpet Style Has Grown Since 'Stranger Things' Season 1
Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Front of Christmas Tree in Sweet Holiday Photo
Noah Schnapp guest of the Fendi fashion show on the second day of Milan Fashion Week Men's Collection Spring Summer 2023. Milan (Italy), June 18th, 2022 (Photo by Matteo Rossetti/Archivio Matteo Rossetti/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images); Doja Cat attends her "Planet Her" Album Release Party at Goya Studios on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Doja Cat )
Noah Schnapp Admits He 'Hurt' Doja Cat's Feelings, Says They Apologized to Each Other