Millie Bobby Brown said she is "seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age"

Millie Bobby Brown Says There Is a 'Gross' Change in 'The Way People Act' Now That She's 18

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about the downsides of growing up in the spotlight.

Brown, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, said she has noticed a "gross" change in comments made to her on social media since she turned 18.

"I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with: navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it's all of those things," the Stranger Things star said while appearing on The Guilty Feminist podcast with Deborah Frances-White and Susan Wokoma. "Being liked and trying to fit in, it's all a lot, and you're trying to find yourself while doing that. The only difference is that obviously I'm doing that in the public eye."

Coming of age "can be really overwhelming," the actress admitted. "I have definitely been dealing with that, more within the last two weeks of turning 18. Definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media have reacted to me coming of age."

Brown said that despite the shift that she's noticed, she believes turning 18 "shouldn't change anything."

"But it's gross, and it's true," she said, "I think it's just a very good representation of what's going on in the world and how young girls are sexualized. And so I have been dealing with that, but also have been dealing with that for forever."

Brown's comments come after she wrote a post on her 16th birthday in 2020 reflecting on the "sexualization" and "unnecessary insults" she has endured since rising to fame on Stranger Things.

"[Sixteen] has felt like a long time coming," she wrote at the time. "[I] feel like change needs to happen for not only this generation but the next. our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed."

Brown continued, "The last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. There are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."