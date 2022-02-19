Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures

Millie Bobby Brown was born to English parents, Robert and Kelly Brown, in Marbella, Spain on Feb. 19, 2004. She has three siblings, two older and one younger.

The talented actress has had an illustrious career thus far, getting her start at a very young age.

At the age of 8, Brown knew she wanted to be onscreen, but had no acting or singing training growing up. She mastered both on her own, while also being deaf in one ear.

"It was like a bug," Brown told Variety of her desire to act. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody's stopping me."