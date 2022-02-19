Millie Bobby Brown's Hollywood Evolution in Pictures
Millie Bobby Brown may still be in her teenage years, but the talented actress has taken Hollywood by storm. Between her award-winning role as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things to being the youngest person to be included on Time's 100 Most Influential People list, take a look back at Brown's accomplished career to date, in honor of her 18th birthday
Millie Bobby Brown's Early Life
Millie Bobby Brown was born to English parents, Robert and Kelly Brown, in Marbella, Spain on Feb. 19, 2004. She has three siblings, two older and one younger.
The talented actress has had an illustrious career thus far, getting her start at a very young age.
At the age of 8, Brown knew she wanted to be onscreen, but had no acting or singing training growing up. She mastered both on her own, while also being deaf in one ear.
"It was like a bug," Brown told Variety of her desire to act. "I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody's stopping me."
Millie Bobby Brown's Acting Debut
When she was 9 years old, Brown made her acting debut as Young Alice on ABC's Once Upon a Time in Wonderland in 2013, a spinoff of the network's Emmy-nominated series Once Upon a Time.
After that, she held a few minor roles on major shows, including ABC's Modern Family, CBS's NCIS, ABC's Grey's Anatomy, and BBC America's Intruders.
Millie Bobby Brown's Breakout Role on Stranger Things
Brown's breakout role came when she landed the starring role as Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things in 2016 alongside Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin.
Between the character's buzzed hairstyle and trickled nose blood, Brown's transformation into the mysterious telekinetic character combined with her skilled acting abilities is what made her role an award-winning and memorable one.
Millie Bobby Brown's First Emmy Nomination
Brown received her first Emmy Award nomination at age 13 for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2017, and a second nod the following year in the same category for her work on Stranger Things. She's one of the youngest nominees to receive the honor in Emmy history.
Though she didn't win either of those times, she lit up the red carpet alongside costar Schnapp for a memorable pre-Emmy dance party. Brown also presented an award beside Emilia Clarke at the 70th ceremony.
Millie Bobby Brown's MTV Movie and TV Awards Win
Brown took home the golden popcorn trophy for best actor in a show at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017. This not only marked her first individual win, but she was the first person to ever accept the newly-created award.
The actress broke down in an emotional acceptance speech thanking Stranger Things' cast, crew, director Shawn Levy, and the show's creators, the Duffer brothers, for creating "a badass female iconic character that I've got the honor to play."
Millie Bobby Brown's Celebrity Encounters
While many stars have vocalized their respect and admiration for Brown, the young actress has looked up to many well-established stars that she's now had the honor of meeting, working beside, and forming friendships with as well.
During Brown's big night at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2017, she was thrilled to meet Emma Watson, who won for best actor in a movie for her starring role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast.
Millie Bobby Brown's SAG Award Win
Stranger Things has seen a number of award nominations since its premiere, but it wasn't until the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards that the cast won big, taking home the prize for outstanding performance by a cast (or ensemble) in a drama series against The Crown, Downton Abbey, Westworld, and Game Of Thrones.
The cast stormed the stage, specifically the younger generation, and excitedly accepted the award.
Brown was individually nominated twice for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at both the 2016 and 2017 SAG Awards.
Millie Bobby Brown's Modeling Debut
In addition to her acting talents, Brown has also made a name for herself in the fashion world between her 80s wardrobe seen on Stranger Things and her stylish red carpet looks.
She partnered with Calvin Klein in January 2017 for its "By Appointment" campaign centered around celebrating the American woman and American fashion.
The following month, Brown was signed by IMG Models appearing in a variety of campaigns – from Converse, to Vogue Eyewear, to luxury Italian brand Moncler.
Millie Bobby Brown's Time 100 Honor
At age 14, Brown made history in 2018 when she became the youngest person to be included on the Time 100 list of the World's Most Influential People – joining the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Cardi B who also graced the list that year.
Emmy-winning actor Aaron Paul wrote an appreciation of Brown for the publication recalling the first time he met her, saying, "She may have been 12 in years, but her spirit and mind were timeless."
He continued, "It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I'm being honest."
Millie Bobby Brown's UNICEF Title
Brown was named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on World Children's Day in 2018, making her the youngest person to be selected for the position at 14 years old.
Standing for the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, the nonprofit organization selected Brown for the role to "use her global platform to raise awareness of issues that affect youth around the world, such as lack of education, violence, poverty and bullying."
The actress was involved with UNICEF prior to being named ambassador, co-hosting the organization's 70th anniversary event at the United Nations headquarters.
Millie Bobby Brown's Kids' Choice Awards Wins
Recognized by fans of all ages, Brown especially serves as a role model for the younger generation – hence her three Kids' Choice Award wins for favorite female TV star for Stranger Things in 2018 and 2020, followed by favorite movie actress for Enola Holmes in 2021.
She also nabbed two Teen Choice Award wins for choice sci-fi/fantasy TV actress and choice summer TV star for Stranger Things in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
Millie Bobby Brown's Beauty Line
In addition to her passion for fashion, Brown shares a love for makeup, constantly posting self-created glam looks on her Instagram. In 2019, she launched her own skincare and beauty line titled "Florence by Mills," featuring a collection of lip glosses, face masks, and more.
Millie Bobby Brown's First Feature Film
Primarily regarded for her work on TV, Brown made her feature film debut in 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The actress starred alongside Kyle Chandler and Vera Farmiga in the film and its 2021 sequel, Godzilla vs. Kong.
Millie Bobby Brown's Producing Debut
Brown made her debut as a producer in the Netflix and Legendary Pictures' mystery film titled Enola Holmes in 2020 (she also starred in it as well).
The actress produced the project alongside her older sister, Paige Brown, who was inspired to create the film after reading Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries series. A second film is currently in the works and slated to be released later this year.