Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Gets Her Learner's Permit and Warns Motorists to 'Watch Out'

The Stranger Things star gushed on her Instagram post, "i passed!"
Eleven can officially get behind the wheel — with the supervision of an adult like Chief Hopper, of course.
Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo of herself sitting in the driver’s seat of a car on Instagram and revealed in her caption that she had gotten her learner’s permit, writing, “i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road…”
Of course, Brown, 15, went on to write that the only time she’ll be driving in public is “… with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol … 🖤🖤.”
While many celebs congratulated her, model Karlie Kloss even offered to let Brown take her out for a spin, writing in the comment section, “I’m over 21 with a valid license 🙋🏼♀️.”
However, it was Stranger Things costar, and bestie, Noah Schapp who had the best reply, which was also inspired by her character on the show: “You do not have to drive! make the car fly😂😂.”
RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Supports a ‘Jopper’ Stranger Things Romance: They’re ‘My Inspiration in Life’
In January, Brown put a troll, who told her to “act” her age, in their place.
While sharing a photo of herself in a minidress, the Stranger Things star captioned the photo, writing, “write a caption.”
In the comments of the photo, one person wrote, “Act your age for once 💀,” while another commented, “Don’t be in such a hurry to grow – enjoy being a kid cause it doesn’t last long.”
And MBB was having none of it. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Brown wrote, “ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it.”
RELATED: Stranger Things Is Officially Coming Back on July 4th: ‘One Summer Can Change Everything’
Brown previously posted about how emotional the last day of filming was for the third season of Stranger Things.
After sharing a video in a car, revealing that she was going to “cry all day fyi,” the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star sent individual messages in her Instagram Stories to costar Sadie Sink, writing, “I can’t say good-bye,” and then to Schnapp, 14, captioning her Story, “this is not okay.”
Season 3 of Stranger Things airs on Netflix on July 4.