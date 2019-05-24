Millie Bobby Brown, 15, Gets Her Learner's Permit and Warns Motorists to 'Watch Out'

Eleven can officially get behind the wheel — with the supervision of an adult like Chief Hopper, of course.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a photo of herself sitting in the driver’s seat of a car on Instagram and revealed in her caption that she had gotten her learner’s permit, writing, “i passed! yay ! watch out cuz MBB is on the road…”

Of course, Brown, 15, went on to write that the only time she’ll be driving in public is “… with a parent or supervisor over 21 with a valid license lol … 🖤🖤.”

While many celebs congratulated her, model Karlie Kloss even offered to let Brown take her out for a spin, writing in the comment section, “I’m over 21 with a valid license 🙋🏼‍♀️.”

However, it was Stranger Things costar, and bestie, Noah Schapp who had the best reply, which was also inspired by her character on the show: “You do not have to drive! make the car fly😂😂.”

Millie Bobby Brown Instagram/Millie Bobby Brown

In January, Brown put a troll, who told her to “act” her age, in their place.

While sharing a photo of herself in a minidress, the Stranger Things star captioned the photo, writing, “write a caption.”

In the comments of the photo, one person wrote, “Act your age for once 💀,” while another commented, “Don’t be in such a hurry to grow – enjoy being a kid cause it doesn’t last long.”

And MBB was having none of it. In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Brown wrote, “ik everyone on my last pic wants me to ‘act my age’ but quite frankly its my instagram and if I choose to post that picture and you don’t like it… scroll past it.”

Millie Bobby Brown Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Brown previously posted about how emotional the last day of filming was for the third season of Stranger Things.

After sharing a video in a car, revealing that she was going to “cry all day fyi,” the Godzilla: King of the Monsters star sent individual messages in her Instagram Stories to costar Sadie Sink, writing, “I can’t say good-bye,” and then to Schnapp, 14, captioning her Story, “this is not okay.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things airs on Netflix on July 4.