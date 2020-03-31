Millie Bobby Brown Says She Learned to Do an American Accent from Hannah Montana

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown (L); Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana Charley Gallay/Getty; DISNEY CHANNEL/BYRON COHEN/Getty

Hannah Montana helped Millie Bobby Brown learn she could be the best of both worlds.

The 16-year-old English actress was a guest on Miley Cyrus‘ Instagram series Bright Minded on Monday, where she revealed that the 2000s Disney Channel series helped her hone her faux accent for her U.S.-based roles.

“The only way I got my American accent was by watching Hannah Montana,” she told Cyrus, 27, who played the titular teen pop star on the show.

“I’m surprised you don’t have a country accent!” the Tennessee-born Cyrus told her, laughing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Cast of Hannah Montana in 2006 DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown (center) in Stranger Things season 3 Netflix

RELATED: Millie Bobby Brown Turns 16, Reflects on “Sexualization” and “Unnecessary Insults” She’s Endured

“I was obsessed with [Hannah Montana],” Brown said. “I was actually just going through my camera roll and I saw a video of me in a cowboy hat and I was learning [‘Hoedown Throwdown’]. Full-on knew every single dance move.”

“I wanted your job,” she told Cyrus. “I didn’t know how to get your job but I was like, ‘I want to be like Hannah Montana. I don’t know how to do it.’ “

“And then I realized it was an actual job,” Brown added. “And I was like, ‘Oh, I want to do that, that sounds fun!’ I didn’t even know you could get money for it. I was like, ‘I’ll do it for free!’ “

Image zoom Millie Bobby Brown Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

RELATED VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Says Her Life Has Changed “Drastically” Since Being Cast in Stranger Things

Brown told Cyrus that she has just a few close trusted confidantes (aside from her family and the Stranger Things cast, of course), and purposely surrounds herself with people who keep her grounded.

“I can’t be around people that’ll just tell me what I want to hear. That’s wrong,” she said. “That’s what my family have taught me, and my family just put me in my place: make my bed, do my laundry, clean up after myself.”

“It sounds ridiculous, but some people in the industry, they feel like they’re invincible and they’re not. We’re all humans,” Brown added.