Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Stop by the 'Stranger Things' Experience in N.Y.C.

The actress and the son of Jon Bon Jovi have been together since 2021, making their red carpet debut earlier this year

By
Published on August 11, 2022 02:42 PM
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.
Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty

Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi stepped out Thursday to visit the interactive Stranger Things Experience in New York City.

The actress, who recently turned 18, was all smiles before entering the interactive exhibit, which takes visitors along for a unique storytelling experience set in the world of the supernatural Netflix hit.

For the outing, Brown had her blonde hair swept up into a pink claw clip and wore a jumpsuit featuring a large, bold floral print complemented by short, white booties with flower embellishments.

Bongiovi, 20, opted for a comfy black T-shirt with shorts and tennis shoes.

Millie Bobby Brown , jake Bongiovi
TheImageDirect.com

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, made his red carpet debut as Brown's boyfriend earlier this year at the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

On her birthday in February, Brown shared photos on Instagram of the couple in matching attire inspired by Barbie and Ken alongside the caption, "Hey Ken!" In the comments section, Bongiovi replied, "Ur rly pretty."

Brown and Bongiovi were first romantically linked last June when they were spotted holding hands, after he posted a photo of them captioned "bff made their relationship Instagram-official in November 2021 when she posted a photo of him planting a kiss on her cheek while they rode the London Eye ferris wheel.

STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Netflix

The actress, whose turn in Stranger Things 4 hit Netflix earlier this summer, will continue to reprise her role as Eleven in the fifth and final season of the show.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, 38, told Variety in May that the "gap [between seasons 4 and 5] should be quite a bit shorter this time, due to the fact that we already have an initial outline, and we can't imagine there will be another six-month forced hiatus."

Seasons 1–4 of Stranger Things are streaming on Netflix.

