Millie Bobby Brown Seemingly Announces Engagement to Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi appear to be engaged!

The Stranger Things star, 19, and her actor boyfriend, 20, seemingly announced their happy news on Instagram Tuesday — Brown posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black and white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍."

Bongiovi, who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi, shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for the couple for confirmation, but the actress' friends were quick to congratulate the duo. Former Extra host Mark Wright wrote in the comments section, "Congrats guys xx." His sister Jessica Wright added, "Ommmmggggg congratulations!!!!!!!!! @milliebobbybrown this is amazing. So so happy for you darling 🎊✨🤍."

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly also shared her well wishes and wrote, "Congratulations 🫶🏻❤️!! Xx."

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when they shared a selfie together on Instagram. Bongiovi captioned the snap with the words "bff" and the symbols for a heart emoji.

The pair went Instagram official with their relationship in November of that year. Brown posted a photo on her Instagram sharing a kiss with Bongiovi while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021.

She captioned the post with an eye and Ferris wheel emoji, a nod to the iconic tourist attraction.

They've since been spotted together at Hollywood events — from the red carpet at the Stranger Things' season 4 premiere to the British Academy Film Awards — and in everyday adventures featured on Brown's Instagram.

Before their engagement, Brown referred to Bongiovi as her "partner for life" in January.

She shared a series of photos from 2022, including the pair kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. She also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi responded in the comment section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

In February, Bongiovi celebrated Brown's 19th birthday by sharing a sweet tribute in her honor on Instagram alongside several loved-up snapshots.

His first image showed the couple enjoying a sun-soaked nap together, while the following photos in the 20-year-old's post included moments of him and his girlfriend goofing around in a pool together, cheesing for selfies, enjoying the great outdoors and more.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi wrote in the caption. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️."

Before her relationship with Bongiovi, Brown was notably linked to TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic — which she later recounted as an "unhealthy situation." In a live video in 2021, Ecimovic — who has since removed himself from social media — said he'd "groomed" Brown while she was underage and entered into a relationship with her while she was underage.

Brown opened up about the experience in a conversation with Allure. "It was a year of healing," she said. "When you get publicly humiliated this way, I felt so out of control and powerless. Walking away and knowing that I'm worth everything and this person didn't take anything from me, it felt very empowering. It felt like my life had finally turned a page and that I actually had ended a chapter that felt so f---ing long."