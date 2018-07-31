Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Break Up After 7 Months of Dating

This young love is officially over.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and musician Jacob Sartorius have split after seven months together, they announced via their Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

The decision “was completely mutual,” they said in matching statements. “We are both happy and remaining friends.”

Millie, 14, and Jacob, 15, first sparked romance rumors in October 2017, when they started flirting on social media. The teens exchanged sweet messages on Valentine’s Day, and a week later, Sartorius wished Brown a happy birthday with a post declaring his love for “this beautiful girl.”

RELATED: Who Is Jacob Sartorius? 5 Things to Know About Millie Bobby Brown’s Boyfriend

Jacob Sartorius/Instagram

Since going public, they’ve posted plenty of cuddly photos together on Instagram.

Millie broke through as the kinetically gifted Eleven on Stranger Things, and Jacob gained fame singing on the defunct app Vine.