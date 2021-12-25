Jake Bongiovi is the second-youngest child of Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea Hurley

Millie Bobby Brown Hugs Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Front of Christmas Tree in Sweet Holiday Photo

Millie Bobby Brown and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi are marking their first Christmas together as a couple!

On Saturday, the 17-year-old British actress shared a sweet photograph on Instagram of herself and Bongiovi, 19, celebrating the December holiday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy holidays ❤," Brown wrong alongside the post, which sees her wrapping her arms around her love — who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi.

In the comments section, Brown's Stranger Things costar, Finn Wolfhard, left a sweet message of support. "Y'all are cute," he wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Credit: Rich Fury/Getty; Larry French/Getty

Back in June, romance rumors between Brown and Bongiovi first began when he sweetly captioned a selfie of the pair, "bff <3."

About two weeks later, Brown and Bongiovi were then spotted walking around New York City together. Making their public debut, the pair held hands while walking side-by-side as Bongiovi held Brown's dog Winnie in a large denim tote.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Then, in July, the Enola Holmes actress shared a set of sunny snapshots of herself with Bongiovi on her Instagram Story. Seen posing closely beside Bongiovi, Brown puckered her lips for the photo beneath a sticker that read "Happy Weekend."

In another snapshot, she stood opposite Bongiovi with the setting sun situated between them.

RELATED VIDEO: Sadie Sink on the 'Strong Bond' She Created With Millie Bobby Brown on the Set of 'Stranger Things'

Last month, Brown posted a photo of her boyfriend on her Instagram page, which showed Bongiovi kissing her cheek during a ride on the London Eye ferris wheel.

Brown captioned the post with a nod to the location — an eye and ferris wheel emoji.

At the time, Bongiovi shared a photo of the pair enjoying some tea at a cafe, writing in the caption, "We're starting a band send name ideas."