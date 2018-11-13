Millie Bobby Brown Gets Emotional While Wrapping Stranger Things Season 3 — Is the Show Ending?

Saying good-bye to Eleven, Will and Max is breaking Millie Bobby Brown‘s heart.

On Monday, the 14-year-old Stranger Things actress posted some emotional Instagram Stories as she finished filming the wildly popular show’s third season — leading fans to speculate that this might be the sci-f series’ final run.

Initially, Millie shared a video in a car explaining that she was going to “cry all day fyi” on the last day of shooting. She also wrote individual messages to costars Sadie Sink, who joined the second season as Max Mayfield — “I can’t say good-bye” — and Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers — “this is not okay.”

Shortly after, the Brit followed up with photographic evidence of her tears: a selfie showing her red cheeks and nose and very wet eyelashes. “Told u,” she wrote alongside the sobbing emoji.

Millie Bobby Brown Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Millie also posted another photo of Sadie, 16, and Noah, 14, making faces with the caption “love of my life,” and some sweet candids with each of them labeled, “One More Time.”

Her sentimental captions had viewers wondering if it was the last day of filming for good. In February, rumors circulated that the Duffer brothers, the creators and primary showrunners, were to leaving after the third season. But Netflix has since refuted those claims.

Don't drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false. pic.twitter.com/x4kbL9990e — Netflix US (@netflix) February 20, 2018

In a recent interview, David Harbour, who plays Police Chief Jim Hopper, speculated the show will go on for at least one more season.

“I think we’re either going to season 4 or season 5. It’s still being debated,” the actor, 43, told CNET. “This was something that I discussed with the Duffer brothers right from day one. I know, somewhat, Hopper’s place in that story because the more you can know about the end of your story, the more you can set up … Stranger Things has an arc to it that I understand. I feel very proud of that because we’re not going to get lost in our story and leave these strands. We’re going to tie things up.”