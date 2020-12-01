"It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful," the Strangers Thing star said

Millie Bobby Brown Tearfully Recalls Uncomfortable Fan Encounter: 'Where Are My Rights to Say No?'

Millie Bobby Brown is opening up about an uncomfortable experience she had with a fan over the weekend.

Posting to her Instagram Story on Monday, the 16-year-old actress tearfully detailed the incident, which occurred while she was Christmas shopping with her mother.

In the Instagram Story clip, the young star explained that a girl approached her and first asked to confirm if she was the Stranger Things actress before then asking to take a video of her, to which Brown declined.

"Why would anyone want to be taken a video of?" she asked. "Of me, you know? It's not like the both of us. Of me."

"I don't need to justify it to anyone," Brown added. "If I don't want to be taken a video of, I don't have to be."

Brown went on to explain that despite saying no to the video, the girl was persistent and ignored her request not to be filmed.

"I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again," Brown explained. "And I said, 'I'm a human being. Like, what more can I ask from you?'"

This prompted the fan to question, "So I can't take a video of a human being?" to which Brown replied, "No, not when I said no."

"It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary, and I just wish people were more respectful," Brown continued as she began to get emotional. "I'm still trying to navigate this all and it's still overwhelming. ... Where are my rights to say no?"

The actress then ended her series of clips with a plea for her followers to treat others the way they would want to be treated.

"You have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do," she said. "It's just manners."

Following the series of social media posts, Brown later returned to Instagram to let her fans know that she was doing okay following the fan incident.

"I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected," she shared later, per Entertainment Tonight.

After detailing her story about the encounter, the Twitter account for the writers of Stranger Things seemingly appeared to show support for the actress, who portrays Eleven on the popular Netflix series, with a message on the platform.