Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Kissing Photo — But Posts New Sweet Snap of Boyfriend on the Beach

Too many photos to choose from!

After sharing a photo of the two kissing under the moonlight, Millie Bobby Brown posted yet another adorable snap of herself with boyfriend Jacob Sartorius over the weekend.

The Stranger Things star, 14, deleted the original photo of the two locking lips on the beach and replaced it with a shot of Sartorius, 15, sporting a big smile while giving Brown a ride on his back.

“I’m alright, but even better w u,” Brown captioned the image.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Sartorius, who also deleted the kissing photo from his account, shared the same photo with the same caption.

But before Brown had a chance to take down the original photo, Ariana Grande took to the comments section to crack a joke about how things were different when she was their age.

Commenting on the sweet post — which Brown captioned “Moonlight with him” — Grande wrote, “I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til I was 20.”

Millie Bobby Brown and Jacob Sartorius Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Milly Bobby Brown/Instagram

While the actress didn’t respond to Grande’s lighthearted tease, the pair have a history of giving each other some friendly feedback.

Ahead of the Golden Globes this year, Brown texted back and forth with the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer as the pair discussed the dress the actress planned to wear that evening.

Sharing a photo of their conversation on social media, Brown wrote, “love her so much.”

ARIANA AND MILLIE TALKING

ARIANA AND MILLIE TALKING

OKAY IM FINALLY DEAD @milliebbrown @ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/mXxdjY8q8N — dangerous susi 🏹👼🏼☁ (@agrandesgold) January 7, 2018

Brown and Sartorius first sparked dating rumors in October, when she posted a photo of him to her Instagram story. After months of flirting on social media, Brown posted a picture of herself cuddling a giant teddy bear with the caption, “Thanks for the bear” in January. Sartorius commented on the picture, “Of course.”