Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Get Christmas Ready —with Help from Mariah Carey and Cozy PJs!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi decked the halls — with matching "M" and "J" ornaments — to the tune of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You"

By
Published on November 14, 2022 05:02 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Christmas came early in Millie Bobby Brown's house!

On Sunday, the Stranger Things star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes look at her Christmas tree decorations — and how her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, helped ready her home for the holidays.

In a video set to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You," Brown, 18, is seen hanging ornaments on the tree alongside Bongiovi, 20.

The pair are both decked out in cozy pajamas as they share a hug and kiss in the festive video.

An up-close look at the tree also shows "M" and "J" ornaments hanging front and center on the tree, alongside another ornament that reads "Farmhouse Christmas."

Brown captioned the video with a tribute to the Carey song she picked as the soundtrack. "all I want for christmas is uuuuuuuuuu," she wrote.

The queen of Christmas responded, too. "Living for this!!!! (But it's soooo early!!!) 😁❤️❤️❤️🎄🎄🎄🎄🎄" Carey, 52, commented on the video.

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

The use of "All I Want For Christmas Is You" comes shortly after both Carey and Brown teased a possible music collaboration.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon if the pair had any music in the works, Brown said, "potentially, I don't know."

Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Carey and Brown's friendship has kept social media abuzz over the past two months, with Brown even dishing to Fallon that she is on a nickname basis with "Mimi." S

he told Fallon that they connected after she saw Carey's 2019 posts of Moroccan holding a Halloween pumpkin carving of her Stranger Things character, Eleven.

"We have connected in so many different levels but also, I love the way she leads her life with so much power, and she has so much knowledge and she's so wise," Brown told Fallon. "And she's just been such an incredible guiding light for me."

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked relationship rumors in June 2021 after they shared a selfie together. They went Instagram official on Nov. 1 the same year.

