Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Celebrate Thanksgiving: 'Plenty to Be Thankful for'

Millie Bobby Brown shared a video of poolside photos featuring her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday

By
Published on November 24, 2022 03:24 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 27: Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix's "Enola Holmes 2" World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown. Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Millie Bobby Brown has a lot to be thankful for this year — including her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actress, 18, spotlighted her relationship with Bon Jovi's son, 20, in an Instagram upload Thursday that featured the couple spending time by the pool.

In the montage, which was set to the song "True" by Spandau Ballet, Brown showed off a few sunny selfies, a photo of Bongiovi, and him during a silly dance moment. "Thankful," Brown wrote over the video. She added in the caption: "thankful for many ppl, things, and animals."

Over on his Instagram page, Bongiovi shared a clip of himself and Brown holding hands. In the caption, he wrote, "Plenty to be thankful for."

Earlier in the month, Brown shared a video of herself and Bongiovi putting up a Christmas tree. Some — including pal Mariah Carey — said it was too early for the Christmas festivities to start in the Brown household. Others applauded the cute couple's moment, set to Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

For Christmas decor, Brown and Bongiovi selected unassuming ornaments for most of the tree — with two initial "M" and "J" baubles front and center.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWoCgBADgM/. Millie Bobby Brown /Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

"all I want for christmas is uuuuuuuuuu," Brown captioned the video, which featured her and Bongiovi decking the halls while wearing pajamas.

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked relationship rumors in June 2021 after they shared a selfie together. They later went Instagram official that November. Last month, he joined her for the New York City premiere of her Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2, walking the red carpet together.

