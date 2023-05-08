Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement 'Bliss' on Jake Bongiovi's Birthday: 'Eternally Holding Your Hand'

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated fiancé Jake Bongiovi on his birthday!

The Stranger Things star posted a gushing tribute on her Instagram Sunday that featured sweet pics of the couple walking hand in hand in various locales.

"This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you ❤️" the actress, 19, wrote about her now-21-year-old love.

In each of the four snaps, Brown and Bongiovi are pictured from behind, holding hands while traveling in Asia and walking down the street. In another photo, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador cuts a glamorous figure in a pink gown while she holds her man's hand at the premiere of her movie Enola Holmes 2 last October.

Friends and fans chimed in their love for the couple in the comments.

"Life is a beautiful long walk," wrote Brown's Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine.

There is a beautiful African saying: if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," he wrote. "I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together. ❤️

Brown and the son of Jon Bon Jovi first stepped out in June 2021 when the two were photographed holding hands while walking around N.Y.C. Bongiovi was also spotted carrying the Enola Holmes star's dog Winnie in a large denim tote.

By the following November, they were Instagram-official. From enjoying teatime in London to taking in the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, the duo have shared their love story on social media.

Last year, Brown celebrated Bongiovi's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, "happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie)."

In April the couple announced their engagement news on Instagram, with Brown posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black and white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

Bongiovi shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.