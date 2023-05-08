Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement 'Bliss' on Jake Bongiovi's Birthday: 'Eternally Holding Your Hand'

The actress and the son of Jon Bon Jovi have been together since 2021 and got engaged in April

By
Published on May 8, 2023 01:28 PM
Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates Engagement
Photo: Millie Bobby Brown/instagram

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated fiancé Jake Bongiovi on his birthday!

The Stranger Things star posted a gushing tribute on her Instagram Sunday that featured sweet pics of the couple walking hand in hand in various locales.

"This sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand. happy birthday fiancé. I love you ❤️" the actress, 19, wrote about her now-21-year-old love.

In each of the four snaps, Brown and Bongiovi are pictured from behind, holding hands while traveling in Asia and walking down the street. In another photo, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador cuts a glamorous figure in a pink gown while she holds her man's hand at the premiere of her movie Enola Holmes 2 last October.

Friends and fans chimed in their love for the couple in the comments.

"Life is a beautiful long walk," wrote Brown's Stranger Things costar Matthew Modine.
There is a beautiful African saying: if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," he wrote. "I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together. ❤️

Brown and the son of Jon Bon Jovi first stepped out in June 2021 when the two were photographed holding hands while walking around N.Y.C. Bongiovi was also spotted carrying the Enola Holmes star's dog Winnie in a large denim tote.

By the following November, they were Instagram-official. From enjoying teatime in London to taking in the Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center, the duo have shared their love story on social media.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 Premiere
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Brown celebrated Bongiovi's birthday with a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, "happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie)."

In April the couple announced their engagement news on Instagram, with Brown posting a photo of herself wearing a diamond ring on her left hand as Bongiovi embraced her on the beach.

She captioned the black and white snapshot with lyrics from Taylor Swift's "Lover," writing, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍"

Bongiovi shared a shot of the two snapped from another angle during their beachside hug. His post also included a pic of the pair as they looked lovingly at each other on a boat. "Forever 🤍," he captioned his post.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018
Mama June Knows Daughter Alana's Graduation Is 'Going to Be an Emotional Day' — and Teases College Plans
Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game
Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Debbie Snaps Out of Love with Oussama and Vows It Will Take 'an Act of God' to 'Win Me Back'
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 01: Jon Bon Jovi hosts a “New Jersey” Album Special on SiriusXM's Bon Jovi Radio from the new SiriusXM Miami Studios on May 01, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Jon Bon Jovi Wishes Son Happy Birthday by Reposting Jake's Engagement Pic to Millie Bobby Brown
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Year It's Been'
STRANGER THINGS
'Stranger Things' Pauses Production on Fifth and Final Season Due to Writer's Strike
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Ou5UuCJB/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Wears Western-Inspired Hot Pants with Matching Jacket and Boots
Natalie Joy and Nick Viall attend ESPN And CFP's Allstate Party
Nick Viall Says He 'Carded' 18-Years-Younger Natalie Joy, Whom Trolls Now Call a 'Child Bride,' Before Dating
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '
Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Reunites with '8 Simple Rules' Costar Amy Davidson and John Ritter's Widow Amy Yasbeck
janelle brown
'Sister Wives' ' Janelle Brown Muses on 'Not Getting Defeated' as She Preps for 'Independent Woman' Summer
The Baldwin Family
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Share Photos with All Seven Kids as They Celebrate Son's 5th Birthday
Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi accept attend Jackie Robinson Foundation Robie Awards Dinner at Marriot Marquis on March 02, 2020 in New York City.
Jon Bon Jovi's Wife Says 'He Was a Rock Star' Even in High School as They Celebrate 34th Anniversary