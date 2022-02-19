Millie Bobby Brown Celebrates 18th Birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi in Barbie and Ken Costumes

The Stranger Things star was first romantically linked to Jon Bon Jovi's son last June after they were spotted holding hands

Millie Bobby Brown is ringing in adulthood with a childhood classic.

The actress celebrated her 18th birthday with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Friday, sharing photos of their matching looks inspired by Barbie and Ken. "Hey Ken!" Brown wrote in the caption.

The pair channeled the cover of a romance novel, with Brown donning a blonde wig and an embroidered corset over a lacy white dress. Bongiovi, 19, wore a brown floral-printed shirt.

"Ur rly pretty," Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, commented on Brown's post.

Brown and Bongiovi were first romantically linked last June when they were spotted holding hands, after he posted a photo of them captioned "bff <3" earlier that month. They made their relationship Instagram official in November when she posted a photo of him planting a kiss on her cheek while they rode the London Eye ferris wheel.

The couple most recently celebrated Christmas together, with Brown sharing a sweet selfie of the two of them cuddled up in front of the tree. "Happy holidays," she wrote in the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown Has 'Much to Learn' About Being an On-Set Prankster, According to Her 'Godzilla' Director

She's currently gearing up for the premiere of Stranger Things season 4, which Netflix announced is debuting in two parts on May 27 and July 1. The streaming giant also revealed that the show will end after its fifth season.