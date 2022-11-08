Entertainment TV Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends The Enola Holmes actress made her relationship with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Instagram-official in November 2021 By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 8, 2022 01:31 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are the best of friends — and their platonic love for each other is something even the actress's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi has noticed. The Enola Homes actress recalled a previous observation Bongiovi, 20, made about her close friendship with Schnapp, 18, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday. "Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" recounted Brown, 18. "But it's in the most platonic way." But Brown still regards the TBH founder as "the best." "We were always able to kind of connect with each other," she said of her friendship with her Stranger Things costar. "And it's so platonic, which is so beautiful." Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline Brown also shared one of her dating dealbreakers: "Men with umbrellas. It's also an ick but a super red flag. Don't hold an umbrella, I can hold my own." Brown and Schnapp have grown up together while working on the Netflix series. Their closeness has been very evident to fans as well, some of which "ship" them as a couple. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images Even though they have never left the friends zone, the two actors previously revealed that they made a pact to get married if they're both still single at age 40. "We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together. Because we'd be good roomies," Brown told MTV News as Schnapp responded, "We would." "No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," said Brown as Schnapp added, "That's my dealbreaker. No kids." Jeff Spicer/Getty Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Relationship Timeline Brown has been happily dating Bongiovi since last year. The pair didn't make their relationship Instagram-official until November 2021 after sparking rumors over the summer. While the pair have featured each other in their social media photos, they rarely speak about their relationship in major interview settings. But Brown did appear to refer to Bongiovi as the "love of my life" in a post shared over the summer.