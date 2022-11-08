Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends

The Enola Holmes actress made her relationship with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Instagram-official in November 2021

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Published on November 8, 2022 01:31 PM

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are the best of friends — and their platonic love for each other is something even the actress's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi has noticed.

The Enola Homes actress recalled a previous observation Bongiovi, 20, made about her close friendship with Schnapp, 18, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday.

"Jake, by the way who is my boyfriend, when we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" recounted Brown, 18. "But it's in the most platonic way."

But Brown still regards the TBH founder as "the best."

"We were always able to kind of connect with each other," she said of her friendship with her Stranger Things costar. "And it's so platonic, which is so beautiful."

Brown also shared one of her dating dealbreakers: "Men with umbrellas. It's also an ick but a super red flag. Don't hold an umbrella, I can hold my own."

Brown and Schnapp have grown up together while working on the Netflix series. Their closeness has been very evident to fans as well, some of which "ship" them as a couple.

Millie Bobbie Brown and US actor Noah Schnapp attend Netflix's "Stranger Things 3" premiere
Even though they have never left the friends zone, the two actors previously revealed that they made a pact to get married if they're both still single at age 40.

"We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together. Because we'd be good roomies," Brown told MTV News as Schnapp responded, "We would."

"No kids, though, cause I could not deal with a child of yours," said Brown as Schnapp added, "That's my dealbreaker. No kids."

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England
Brown has been happily dating Bongiovi since last year. The pair didn't make their relationship Instagram-official until November 2021 after sparking rumors over the summer.

While the pair have featured each other in their social media photos, they rarely speak about their relationship in major interview settings. But Brown did appear to refer to Bongiovi as the "love of my life" in a post shared over the summer.

