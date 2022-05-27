Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's Friendship Timeline

From their first day on set of Stranger Things to entering their final season together, here's a look at the evolution of Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's friendship

From strangers to Stranger Things.

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are more than just costars on the hit Netflix series, they're real-life friends as well — a bond they've built ever since they started shooting the show's debut season in 2015.

Although Brown's Eleven and Schnapp's Will Byers didn't have much onscreen interaction within the first three seasons, the two have grown extremely close behind the scenes.

Whether they're tearing up red carpets, filming TikTok challenges, or hitting the dance floor at award show afterparties, Brown and Schnapp always bring the fun.

Between their silly videos and sweet photos together, take a look back at Brown and Schnapp's friendship through the years.

December 2015: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's first day on the Stranger Things set

Stranger Things cast Credit: Noah Schnapp/Instagram

While Stranger Things season one began filming in September 2015, Schnapp documented his first day on set with an Instagram photo posted on Dec. 16.

Brown excitedly posed next to Schnapp, while the rest of the gang — Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Finn Wolfhard — also gathered around for the selfie.

"Day one here we go," Schnapp captioned the post.



July 2016: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp's first red carpet together

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Marking the first of many, Brown and Schnapp hit the red carpet together at the Stranger Things season 1 premiere on July 11, 2016. They posed alongside cast members Winona Ryder, McLaughlin, Matarazzo, and Matthew Modine.

January 2017: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at the BAFTA Tea Party

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Friendship Timeline Credit: Noah Schnapp Instagram

Ahead of the award show circuit, in which the Stranger Things cast famously made their rounds, Brown and Schnapp attended the annual BAFTA Tea Party event in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7, 2017.

The dynamic duo were newbies on the star-studded scene at the time but made sure to snag a selfie with Justin Timberlake while they were there.

January 2017: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at the Golden Globes afterparty

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The dynamic duo didn't just walk the red carpet at the 2017 Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty on Jan. 8, they struck some fierce poses as well! Brown hit a power stance with her hands on her hips, while Schnapp crouched down and pointed at the camera.

January 2017: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp in the SAG Awards trophy room

Millie Bobby Brown (L) and Noah Schnapp hug backstage after winning the award for the Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series award for 'Stranger Things' Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Emotions ran high for the Stranger Things cast when they won the award for outstanding ensemble in a drama series at the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 29, 2017.

After a powerful and politically-charged speech delivered by David Harbour, who plays Jim Hopper on the series, Brown and Schnapp embraced each other backstage in celebration.

January 2017: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at the SAG Awards afterparty

Millie Bobby Brown (L) and Noah Schnapp attend The Weinstein Company & Netflix's 2017 SAG After Party Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/Netflix

Following a successful SAG ceremony in 2017, the Stranger Things cast let loose at the afterparty later that evening. Brown and Schnapp enjoyed themselves as they posed together for a silly photo holding up fistfuls of french fries.

June 2017: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp hug on the red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Credit: Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Brown and Schnapp sweetly wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet at the Stranger Things FYC event at Netflix FYSee Space in Beverly Hills on June 6, 2017.

May 2018: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp hold hands on the red carpet

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

A year later, Brown and Schnapp arrived at the same event in a similar fashion, this time walking the Netflix FYSee red carpet hand-in-hand.

July 2018: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp dance to Drake

Sometimes filming can take the Stranger Things cast and crew well into the evening, but the cast has fun while doing it. Schnapp shared a fun video of himself alongside Brown doing the iconic choreographed dance to Drake's hit "In My Feelings," captioning the clip, "night shoots" on July 17, 2018.

September 2018: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at the Emmy Awards afterparty

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown attend the 70th Emmy Awards Governors Ball Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Stranger Things cast loves to have a good time, especially when it comes to award show afterparties. Coming off a big night at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, Brown and Schnapp were all smiles when they held each other close for a photo on Sept. 17, 2018.

October 2018: Noah Schnapp dresses as Millie Bobby Brown's Stranger Things character for Halloween

milli-bobby-brown Credit: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

There's no denying that Brown's character Eleven has been a popular Halloween costume over the years, so much so that even Schnapp transformed into the nose-bleeding, telepathic character!

Brown shared a photo on Instagram posing beside Matarazzo, Wolfhard, McLaughlin, Schnapp, and Sadie Sink on the spooky holiday in 2018.

June 2019: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp at the Stranger Things season 3 premiere

Millie Bobbie Brown and US actor Noah Schnapp attend Netflix's "Stranger Things 3" premiere Credit: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Schnapp appeared to be fixing the tulle train on Brown's gown as the two playfully posed for a picture at the Stranger Things season 3 world premiere on June 28, 2019.

August 2019: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp test their friendship

Millie Bobby Brown best friend challenge! Credit: Noah Schnapp/Youtube

While Brown and Schnapp have publicly deemed themselves each other's "best friend" in the past — such as in their interview with Wired — the two put their true friendship to the test in a video uploaded to Schnapp's YouTube channel in 2019.

Brown and Schnapp filmed themselves answering a number of questions while keeping a tally to see "who knows each other best."

January 2020: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp talk about their "proudest prank"

In addition to throwing random dance parties and filming social media challenges, Brown and Schnapp are always pulling pranks on set as well. The two teamed up on a Stranger Things crew member who was about to get married to pull off their "proudest prank" yet, Schnapp told PEOPLE on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet.

"We told one of our crew members her wedding was cancelled and she started crying," Schnapp said. "That was a pretty good one. It's our proudest prank. I was like her manager and we called them on the phone and we were right next to her like looking at her and she was bawling, and it was kind of bad but we told her after and she was okay."

October 2021: Millie Bobby Brown pranks Noah Schnapp

While Schnapp is regarded as the prankster of the Stranger Things cast, Brown managed to pull a fast one on him while filming the show's fourth season.

"On our last day of filming season 4, Millie, she got the whole crew together and she bought like, 2000 water balloons," Schnapp told PEOPLE. "She called me back to our base camp to give her a hug goodbye. I got there and I was like, 'Where is she at? Let me go say goodbye.'"

Schnapp soon realized Brown had something entirely different planned: "Her and 30 other crew members came out behind the trailers with each, like, 100 water balloons, just chucking them at me!"

February 2022: Noah Schnapp wishes Millie Bobby Brown a happy 18th birthday

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Friendship Timeline Credit: Noah Schnapp Instagram

Schnapp shouted out Brown in honor of her 18th birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute on Feb. 19, 2022. The post pictured Brown playfully grabbing Schnapps cheeks as the two wrapped their arms around each other.

"Happy 18 to this crazy girl…thanks @strangerthingstv for bringing this crazy duo together🤞🏼" Schnapp captioned the photo.

Schnapp posted another roundup of images from Brown's big birthday bash. Among the series of photos, one included Schnapp behind the mic while Brown looked emotional as he spoke. The roundup concluded with the besties battling it out on the dance floor in typical Brown-Schnapp fashion.

March 2022: Noah Schnapp talks about Millie Bobby Brown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Schnapp made his Tonight Show return as he talked about all things Stranger Things on March 12, 2022. While he was there to promote the show's fourth season, he shared how emotional things got for him, Brown, and the rest of the cast when it registered that the show's fifth and final season is right around the corner.

He explained that after the Stranger Things creators shared a letter about how it was "the beginning of the end" of the show, Schnapp "started balling." He added, "I texted Millie ... who was like, 'You're crying too? So am I!'"

May 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp compete in a Fruit by the Foot race

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Friendship Timeline Credit: Millie Bobby brown/Youtube

Another challenge Brown and Schnapp hilariously took part in on set was a Fruit by the Foot race, where they raced to eat an entire roll of the treat.

Brown uploaded the race to her TikTok and chatted about it when she appeared on The Tonight Show. After beating Schnapp in their competition, she then challenged Jimmy Fallon to the sugary showdown.

May 2022: Noah Schnapp compliments Millie Bobby Brown's acting skills in Stranger Things season 4

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in "Stranger Things" Season 4 Credit: Netflix

Despite being best friends in real life, Brown's Eleven and Schnapp's Will haven't interacted much on the show — but come season four, that dynamic changes.

"To get to work with Millie, it's been such a blast," Schnapp told Extra of working with his best friend. "She's so talented and just working off of her is amazing and I just learn so much with her, so great ride."

Schnapp discussed the best part about working alongside Brown on the Netflix show's fourth installment during a roundtable attended by CBR.

"I love their sibling relationship that we get to show this season," Schnapp said. "You kind of see Will as an over-protective brother to El this season, through all her struggles in high school."

He added: "It's been fun, off set just to be together and be able to play that because prior to that, we never really had any scenes or much [chance] to work together. That was the first time we really got to be together and work alongside each other, and it was great."

May 2022: Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown get emotional talking about Stranger Things ending

Brown opened up to Variety about how she and her castmates aren't quite ready for Stranger Things to wrap. "We're in that denial phase right now where we're not choosing to accept it. We're the ones that you can't really talk about it around," she said of herself and Schnapp.

Noah added that they were especially emotional on the last day of shooting season 4. "I remember, I was going up to Millie, and I was like, 'Are you crying? Are you gonna cry? Are you crying or upset?' And she's like, 'No, no, we're not talking about it yet. There's still seven more hours. It's not over yet.'"

However as soon as they wrapped, Brown added that they began sobbing like "cartoons with tears coming out of their eyes." "So we are choosing not to speak of it," she added.

May 2022: Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp attend the Stranger Things season 4 premiere

US actor Noah Schnapp (L) and British actress Millie Bobby Brown attend "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City on May 14, 2022. Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty