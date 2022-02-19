Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Cutest Couple Photos
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi (who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi) first sparked romance rumors in June 2021. Here's a look at their cutest photos together
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Photo Together
On June 3, 2021, Jake Bongiovi snapped a selfie with Millie Bobby Brown on Instagram, with the caption, "bff <3" This was the first photo of the two together which inevitably sparked relationship rumors.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Enjoying the Weekend
The two snapped a photo together enjoying a summer night while the sun set behind them in July 2021. Brown nestled up to Bongiovi as he smiled sweetly at the camera.
The photo was posted on the actress' Instagram Story, along with a string of others – placing a multicolored sticker on the image that read, "Happy Weekend."
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Soaking Up the Sun
Bongiovi captured the sunny moment as well, posting a similar snap to his Instagram Story with the sun shining between the two of them that same evening.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Going Instagram Official
It's not official ... until it's Instagram official! Brown posted a photo to her Instagram of Bongiovi sharing a kiss while riding the London Eye on Nov. 1, 2021.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Enjoying Hot Drinks in London
In typical London fashion, the two enjoyed a date over hot drinks while donning fashion-forward looks.
It's only natural that the son of Jon Bon Jovi captioned the photo, "We're starting a band send name ideas."
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi at the Rockefeller Christmas Tree
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The two got in the holiday spirit while out and about in NYC, stopping for a picture in front of the famed Rockefeller Christmas Tree that towered behind them.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's First Christmas Together
Brown and Bongiovi spent their first Christmas together as a couple in December 2021. The actress posted a heartwarming photo of her arms wrapped around Bongiovi in front of the holiday lights.
Brown's Stranger Things costar, Finn Wolfhard, left a sweet message of support, writing, "Y'all are cute."
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's Silly Instagram Photo
Brown has appeared on TV screens and movie screens throughout her career – and now, she can add CCTV screen to the list.
The couple stopped for a silly photo of themselves, capturing their reflection on the surveillance monitor above them.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi on Her 18th Birthday
To ring in her 18th birthday, the actress opted for Barbie vibes (as evidenced by her cheeky caption "Hey Ken!" on the photo she posted with Jake) in a long platinum wig and a vintage Annie's Ibiza dress.