Millie Bobby Brown Gets Real About Noah Schnapp's 'Stranger Things' Bowl Cut (and Finn Wolfhard's Kissing Skills)

Millie Bobby Brown has seen some scary things on Stranger Things, but nothing compares to having to be brutally honest about your costars on camera.

While participating in a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, the Enola Holmes star, 18, had to admit that kissing scenes with Finn Wolfhard (who plays her onscreen boyfriend Mike Wheeler) can be a bit of a challenge.

When asked if Wolfhard, 19, is a "lousy kisser," she responded: "He is."

The polygraph examiner determined that she was telling the truth. And when asked in a follow-up question if the actor's kissing skills have improved, Brown said, "Not with me!"

Brown also said that her best friend and fellow cast member Noah Schnapp only has himself to blame for the brutal bowl cut his character Will Byers rocked in season 4.

"Would a best friend let someone have this haircut?" asked the interrogator. Brown's response: "He put himself in that position."

Further pressed on the matter, Brown tried to avoid answering directly, saying "I love him." Not good enough for the test. "Yes I do, yes. I'm sorry. I do. I think he looks great," she tried. The polygraph examiner's verdict: She was lying.

"Get the picture out of here," Brown joked.

The British actress was then asked if show creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, are "out to get" Schnapp, 18, with that haircut. Brown's response: "Every day."

Brown previously revealed that boyfriend Jake Bongiovi immediately noticed that she and Schnapp are in love as she appeared this week on The Drew Barrymore Show. "When we first met, Jake was like, 'You guys are in love,'" she recalled.

"But it's in the most platonic way," Brown said, adding: "We were always able to kind of connect with each other. And it's so platonic, which is so beautiful."

The pals also opened up in June about their pact to marry each other if they're both single in a few decades. "We said if we're not married by 40, we'll get married together. Because we'd be good roomies," she told MTV News.

Brown clarified that they would tie the knot "completely platonically."