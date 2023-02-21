Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'

"I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️," Bongiovi captioned his sweet birthday tribute to Brown

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

Published on February 21, 2023 09:08 AM
Millie Bobby Brown Says 'Howdy 19' During Birthday Celebration in Los Angeles
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi. Photo: Jake Bongiovi/Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown was feeling the love on her birthday.

The Stranger Things actress turned 19 on Sunday, a milestone boyfriend Jake Bongiovi celebrated by sharing a sweet tribute in her honor on Instagram alongside several loved-up snapshots.

His first image showed the couple enjoying a sun-soaked nap together, while the following photos in the 20-year-old's post included moments of him and his girlfriend goofing around in a pool together, cheesing for selfies, enjoying the great outdoors and more.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi wrote in the caption. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️."

Several of Brown's Stranger Things costars chimed in on the comments, with Noah Schnapp writing, "Cuties," and Matthew Modine adding, "Lovely. Happy everyday! ❤️🔥."

RELATED GALLERY: The Cast of Stranger Things Is Growing Up Fast: See the Child Stars Then & Now

Brown also marked the occasion with a weekend soirée at TAO Los Angeles, sharing several snaps of the festivities — including a gourmet prix fixe menu — to her Instagram Story.

A photo posted to her grid on the social-media platform showed the Enola Holmes 2 actress in a studded two-piece ensemble, dancing with a large group under several silver disco balls.

"Howdy 19 🎀," Brown wrote in the caption.

Among the well wishes in the comments was one from her Stranger Things season 4 costar Jamie Campbell Bower, who wrote, "Yes mills. ❤️❤️❤️," and close pal Schnapp, 18, who said, "Birthday!!"

Millie Bobby Brown's 19th birthday celebration.
Millie Bobby Brown's 19th birthday celebration.
Millie Bobby Brown's 19th birthday celebration.
L: Caption Millie Bobby Brown's 19th birthday celebration. PHOTO: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
C: Caption Millie Bobby Brown's 19th birthday celebration. PHOTO: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram
R: Caption Millie Bobby Brown's 19th birthday celebration. PHOTO: Millie Bobby Brown/Instagram

Brown's birthday bash comes a little over a month after she shared a series of photos with Bongiovi from 2022, to celebrate the new year.

The snaps showed the pair — who first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 after the son of Jon Bon Jovi snapped a selfie with Brown on Instagram — kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. Brown also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi responded in the comments section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"

