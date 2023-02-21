Millie Bobby Brown Gets 19th Birthday Love from Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi: 'Girl of My Dreams'

Millie Bobby Brown was feeling the love on her birthday.

The Stranger Things actress turned 19 on Sunday, a milestone boyfriend Jake Bongiovi celebrated by sharing a sweet tribute in her honor on Instagram alongside several loved-up snapshots.

His first image showed the couple enjoying a sun-soaked nap together, while the following photos in the 20-year-old's post included moments of him and his girlfriend goofing around in a pool together, cheesing for selfies, enjoying the great outdoors and more.

"Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams," Bongiovi wrote in the caption. "I love you more than words can describe. Everything about you is golden down to the core ❤️."

Several of Brown's Stranger Things costars chimed in on the comments, with Noah Schnapp writing, "Cuties," and Matthew Modine adding, "Lovely. Happy everyday! ❤️🔥."

Brown also marked the occasion with a weekend soirée at TAO Los Angeles, sharing several snaps of the festivities — including a gourmet prix fixe menu — to her Instagram Story.

A photo posted to her grid on the social-media platform showed the Enola Holmes 2 actress in a studded two-piece ensemble, dancing with a large group under several silver disco balls.

"Howdy 19 🎀," Brown wrote in the caption.

Among the well wishes in the comments was one from her Stranger Things season 4 costar Jamie Campbell Bower, who wrote, "Yes mills. ❤️❤️❤️," and close pal Schnapp, 18, who said, "Birthday!!"

Brown's birthday bash comes a little over a month after she shared a series of photos with Bongiovi from 2022, to celebrate the new year.

The snaps showed the pair — who first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 after the son of Jon Bon Jovi snapped a selfie with Brown on Instagram — kissing in a photo booth, embracing in a car and enjoying a snowy adventure together on New Year's Day. Brown also included fun snaps with her friends and animals.

"Endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life," she captioned the post. "Here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us 🤍 let's do it again but better!"

Bongiovi responded in the comments section, writing, "Your year babe love you so much ❤️"