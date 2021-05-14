The one-hour event will feature Miley Cyrus singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics "all in the spirit of Pride," according to a press release

Miley Cyrus to Perform in Pride Concert Special for Peacock as Part of New NBCUniversal Deal

Miley Cyrus has a brand new gig!

The "Midnight Sky" singer, 28, has signed an overall talent and development deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, which includes performing in Stand By You, a Pride concert special filmed exclusively for Peacock.

The one-hour event, which will be the first in Cyrus' commitment to star in three specials for NBCU, will feature the pop star singing an array of her hits and putting her creative spin on beloved classics "all in the spirit of Pride," according to a press release.

Cyrus' agreement also includes a first look deal between NBCU Television and Streaming, her own production company and mom Tish Cyrus' production company Hopetown Entertainment.

"I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years!" Cyrus said in a statement. "Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU! This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too!"

"We're starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event!" she added.

News of Cyrus' deal with NBCU comes nearly a week after the songstress appeared on Saturday Night Live as the variety show's musical guest, performing her new song "Without You" with the Kid LAROI for the first time.

On the Elon Musk-hosted episode, Cyrus also sang her godmother Dolly Parton's 1977 hit "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" as part of a Mother's Day tribute and made a cameo in a Space X-inspired sketch.

As for her past projects with NBCU, Cyrus was previously a judge on the 11th and 13th season of The Voice.