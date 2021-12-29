Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will host Miley's New Year's Eve Party together in Miami for NBC

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Rehearse for Their New Year's Eve Special: 'He Showed Up'

The Saturday Night Live star "showed up" to rehearse his co-hosting gig for Miley's New Year's Eve Party. Cyrus, 29, posted a series of photos from their rehearsal on Instagram Wednesday that showed the singer and Davidson, 28, with microphones in hand.

Cyrus appears to be singing in some of the photos.

"He showed up. ❤️ #MileysNewYearsEveParty #PeteDavidson," Cyrus captioned her slideshow.

Davidson was spotted in Los Angeles the week of Christmas driving Kim Kardashian's car. He and Kardashian first sparked dating rumors in October. "Kim is so into him. They are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other," a source recently told PEOPLE.

So far, most details about the holiday special have been kept under wraps, but a list of performers has been announced. Saweetie, Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Anitta and 24KGoldn have already been announced as musical guests. Cyrus' younger sister Noah Cyrus was also featured in one of her Instagram posts.

Saweetie also appeared at the rehearsal. "GUESSS WHO ELSE SHOWED UP! The queeeeeeeeen of my 2021 @saweetie," Cyrus shared, and added that the "Best Friend" artist was at the top of her 2021 Spotify Wrapped.

Cyrus's party will replace NBC's usual New Year's celebration hosted by Carson Daly. The last time Daly hosted the event was in 2019 (when the clock changed to 2020,) before a COVID shutdown caused NBC to cancel last year's show.

Amid the recent surge in COVID cases due to the omicron variant, events for other networks have been canceled. Fox's New Year's Eve Toast and Roast won't go on this year.

ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, hosted by Ryan Seacrest in Times Square each year, has implemented in-person COVID restrictions at the request of NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. The network is currently in a "wait and see" period, according to Deadline.