Confused by Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj's Rumored Feud? Let Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Break It Down – with Emojis!

Miley Cyrus and Nicki Minaj‘s rumored feud has taken on a life of its own since the MTV VMAs on Sunday. Sure, a lot has been said about one of the show’s most buzz-worthy moments, but perhaps nothing can sum up the drama better than emojis.

On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host with the most did a solid for everyone by explaining the timeline with the help of some familiar icons. Each step of the way, Kimmel had the perfect emoji for the stars involved, including Taylor Swift.

As Kimmel geared up to make light of the viral interaction on Monday, a source close to the rapper told PEOPLE her confrontation wasn’t so serious. “Nicki was joking, as you could see her laughing toward the end,” the source said. Still, other sources insisted it was a “very real thing.”

It all started when Minaj took to Twitter after the VMA nominations were announced in July. Minaj explained why she felt “Anaconda” was overlooked for video of the year, writing, “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year.” Soon, Taylor Swift responded to the tweet, resulting in a viral exchange that eventually led to a resolution and their joint VMAs performance.

While Swift and Minaj have moved on, Cyrus has found fault with Minaj’s reaction to the snub. In an interview with the New York Times released in late August, Cyrus said the rapper was “not too kind.”

Minaj waited a few days to respond, choosing to confront Cyrus on the VMAs stage as she accepted the best hip-hop video award Moonman for “Anaconda.”

If you’re still baffled by the VMAs highlight everyone has been talking about, watch Kimmel’s synopsis in the video above.