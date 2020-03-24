Miley Cyrus Has a Virtual Hannah Montana Reunion with Emily Osment While Social Distancing

Miley Cyrus fans got “the best of both worlds” on Monday when the singer reunited with her Hannah Montana costar Emily Osment on her daily Instagram Live talk show, Bright Minded: Live With Miley.

As people everywhere practice social distancing in their homes amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Cyrus, 27, used the opportunity to reconnect with Osment, 28, and reminisce about their past Disney Channel days in what she dubbed as “the reunion of the decade.”

Introducing Osment during the livestream, Cyrus called her former castmate “a badass best friend” before showing the actress some of the “pretty embarrassing” photos she had found of them that were taken during the making of Hannah Montana.

Image zoom Emily Osment and Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana

The first picture showed Osment’s character, Lilly Truscott, in a black vest while Cyrus is clad in a leather jacket with a neon pink peplum skirt.

“This was the year Hannah was trying to make tutus and peplums happen,” Cyrus recalled.

“I was wearing a lot of vests, I remember. There were a lot of vests,” Osment commented, before joking that she’s “rocking” the trend in the shot.

“You are rocking it!” Cyrus replied. “You’re sexy as hell!”

The two then looked at a promotional shot of them wearing matching jeans, to which Osment remarked that particular shoot felt “much longer” than anyone warned them about.

“That was kinda our life for eight years,” Cyrus shared. “Every day being longer than anyone else’s.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus (above) and Emily Osment (below)

During the reunion, Cyrus also reflected on their first press day together, remembering that her “teeth had all decided to fall out” a month before their joint photo shoot.

“My mom had to get me some fake teeth,” the songstress revealed.

Cyrus went on to explain that she wanted Osment to be a part of her talk show because she knows the star is an animal lover and together they could encourage people to help foster pets during the coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s a really great time for those in situations that are able to provide. It’s a good time to adopt or foster — but it’s really important to talk about financial responsibility and the strain a pet can cause on a family during this financially challenging time,” she said. “The best way to draw attention to man’s best friend is to bring in the best friend duo that always encouraged people to do what’s best and do what’s right.”

Image zoom Miley Cyrus (above) and Emily Osment (below)

Cyrus ended the livestream by thanking Osment — who is now in a band called Bluebiird — for coming onto her talk show. “I just wanted to say thank you so much. Your music is badass, thank you for what you do with animals, thanks for bringing up the idea to make sure we highlight animal care at this time, and you are the best.”

Previously, Cyrus reconnected with fellow Disney Channel alum Demi Lovato on Bright Minded, in which they touched on their longtime friendship.

“Life is moving so fast that it’s usually hard to slow ourselves down and appreciate people in our lives, and you’ve been that person for me for so many years and we’ve been friends for so long,” she told Lovato, 27.

“We can not talk forever and then some bulls— will go down, and I’ll just know you’re the person I want to reach out to,” Cyrus continued. “In dark times, it’s really important to reach towards those who are illuminated. I just think that you’re such a light — even if it took this crisis to get us connected again.”

