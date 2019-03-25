Miley Cyrus Celebrates Hannah Montana's 13-Year Anniversary with Hilarious Throwback Photos

Hannah Montana is turning 13.

Miley Cyrus celebrated the 13th anniversary of the premiere of the hit Disney Channel series on social media with a handful of hilarious throwback photos from her time on the show.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Cyrus, 26, kicked off the celebration with a black-and-white photo of herself leaving for Los Angeles to film the first season of Hannah Montana.

“It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air,” she tweeted.

Beneath the photo of a young Cyrus getting into a car, the caption read: “Miley at the Nashville airport leaving for LA to become ‘Hannah Montana.’ ”

It’s the 13th anniversary of the first HM episode to air pic.twitter.com/81hAQOiEvX — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 24, 2019

Cyrus kicked it up on a notch on her Instagram Stories, joking about how much has changed since her days starring at the young pop star. The singer made several references to the wild reputation she later became known for.

“Hannah watching the 2013 VMAs,” she wrote on one photo, referring to the infamous twerking moment at the awards show.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says ‘A Lot of Drugs’ Ended Hannah Montana’s Career Nearly 10 Years Ago

In another shot, Cyrus is seen dressed as Hannah Montana with her finger to her lips in a silencing gesture.

“After Hannah’s psychic reading where she was told in 10 years she’d become a big stoner and wear nipple pasties on stage,” she wrote.

Hannah Montana/Instagram

Hannah Montana followed small-town teen Miley Stewart (Cyrus) who lived a double life in Los Angeles by transforming herself into famous pop singer Hannah Montana at night.

The show debuted on the Disney Channel in 2006 and ran for 98 episodes until the series finale in 2011.

The actress’ dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who starred as her father on the series, also celebrated the 13th anniversary with a cast photo.

“Dang Flabbit! Happy Anniversary #HannahMontana! 13 years ago today we released the pilot!” he wrote.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Cyrus previously admitted that achieving such early fame had a lasting effect on her life.

“I liked being in the Disney universe ’cause I didn’t know anything else. I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do,” Cyrus said during a new sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning. “I think now that I’m older now, I realize that’s a lot to put on a kid.”

She continued, “It’s a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig. It’s a little Toddlers and Tiaras.”

DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN

When asked whether she looks back on her Hannah Montana days positively, the singer replied, “I definitely look back on it as a good time. I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both — I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself.”

“I think that’s probably what’s a little bit wrong with me now!” she added. “I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person.”

RELATED: How Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Reconciled After Being Torn Apart by Hollywood: Sources

But Cyrus said she wouldn’t go back and change a thing.

“I loved being that character,” she said. “And honestly, music is everything and all people wanna have is great music and for that audience, for what that was, that was great music for kids to listen to. there’s a song called ‘Life’s What You Make It, so Let’s Make It Rock.’ Never forget that— wise words. That’s a good thing to tell kids.”