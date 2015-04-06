Anne Hathaway Flawlessly Spoofs Miley Cyrus's 'Wrecking Ball' on Lip Sync Battle

She’s coming in like a wrecking ball.

In a teaser for Thursday’s Lip Sync Battle, Anne Hathaway does her best Miley Cyrus impression.

Hathaway, 32, starts her dramatic rendition of the 2013 hit “Wrecking Ball” in a white tank top and black sweatpants with Miley-esque long, white nails and closely cropped hair.

Halfway through the song, though, the Les Misérables star strips off the sweats, revealing high-waisted white briefs similar to those worn by Cyrus in the video for her hit song.

Hathaway then takes a running leap onto a real-life wrecking ball hanging from the middle of the stage and, as she swings back and forth, playfully flips the bird to her opponent and Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt. The only thing missing from Hathaway’s near-perfect remake of the controversial video is a sledgehammer to lick.

This month, Hathaway will begin performing in a one-woman Off-Broadway play. If this over-the-top spoof is any indication, she’s going to absolutely nail the dramatic scenes.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on Spike.