The Black Mirror season 5 countdown is on.

Ahead of the show’s return to Netflix on June 5, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the episodic key art posters of three upcoming star-studded episodes starring Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace.

Cyrus, 26, stars in the episode titled “Rachel, Jack and Ashley, Too,” about a lonely teenager yearning to connect with her favorite pop star. But in classic Black Mirror style, the star’s seemingly charmed existence isn’t as rosy as it appears. Angourie Rice and Madison Davenport also star in the episode.

In the previously released trailer for season 5, Cyrus was shown sitting at a piano, with someone off-camera telling her, “You’ve got 20,000 fans out there. Knock em’ dead.”

The new poster of Cyrus features the musician in what appears to be a doll box. She wears a light purple wig and a silver two-piece dress with fans in the background, as if at a concert. A sticker reading “Sing Along with Ashley!” appears above a pink microphone stand.

“I’m really actually excited for everyone to watch the ‘head-shaking project’ we said yes to,” Cyrus said back in a December interview with Howard Stern. “The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am.”

In Mackie’s “Striking Vipers,” two estranged college friends later reunite, which triggers events that could potentially alter their lives forever. Mackie, 40, stars in the episode along with Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff and Ludi Lin.

The trailer shows Mackie’s character struggling to resist the temptation of women on the internet as his wife becomes suspicious about his behavior.

“What is it? Is it me?” she asks him in the clip.

Mackie’s new image sees the actor looking straight into the camera, with a pink tint covering half of his face. On one side, a blonde woman wearing a diamond ring puts her hand on his chest.

Grace, 40, will star in the episode titled “Smithereens,” about a cab driver with an agenda who becomes the center of attention on a day that spirals out of control. Andrew Scott and Damson Idris star alongside Grace.

The new image of Grace’s episode shows a car in the middle of a field, which has multiple power lines running through it. Viewers who look closely will make out two figures in the car, one pointing a gun at the other. The sky in the photo features a faint GPS map, with “end of route” landing right above the car.

The trailer invited fans “to experience three new stories from the award-winning series that changed how you see technology, the future, the world, each other, love, privacy, connection, sex, family, work, afterlife.”

The dystopian series was created by and is written by Charlie Brooker, who executive produces with Annabel Jones.

Season 5 of Black Mirror premieres June 5 on Netflix.