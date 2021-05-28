Miles Teller to Replace Armie Hammer in Godfather Series The Offer After Controversy-Fueled Exit 

Armie Hammer has exited or been dropped from his various film and TV projects following accusations of sexual assault

Miles Teller has been tapped to executive produce and star in the upcoming Godfather making-of series, The Offer, multiple outlets report.

The Whiplash actor, 34, will play Al Ruddy, a producer on The Godfather, in the planned 10-episode Paramount+ drama which follows Ruddy's experiences making the 1972 film alongside director Francis Ford Coppola.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A rep for Paramount+ did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Armie Hammer was previously set to star as Ruddy, but exited the project in January amid the controversy surrounding his alleged leaked online messages, Variety reported at the time.

The news came two weeks after Hammer, 34, dropped out of the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding after several messages were leaked by the anonymous social media account, House of Effie, according to Page Six. The messages were alleged to be from the Call Me By Your Name actor and depict sexual fantasies, including BDSM.

Armie Hammer Armie Hammer | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Since then, Hammer has faced a series of other controversies, including a formal rape allegation from the 24-year-old woman behind the House of Effie account, named Effie.

After first sharing her story anonymously on her social media account, Effie accused Hammer of sexual assault, describing a four-hour incident that she said occurred in 2017. She appeared in a press conference in March alongside her attorney Gloria Allred and accused The Social Network actor of rape and physical abuse.

Shortly after the press conference, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the actor was being investigated in a sexual assault case that was opened on Feb. 3.

Hammer — who announced his separation from wife Elizabeth Chambers last summer — has denied the allegations.

RELATED VIDEO: Armie Hammer's Estranged Wife Elizabeth Chambers Breaks Silence on Ongoing Controversy

In a statement provided to PEOPLE, Hammer's lawyer denied the rape allegation and maintained that his relationship with Effie was "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

In addition to leaving The Offer and Shotgun Wedding in January, Hammer also announced last month that he would not return to Broadway. (He had been set to be in the cast of Tracy Letts' The Minutes when it was scheduled to debut last March, but the COVID-19 shutdown threw a wrench in the schedule. It is set to resume for the 2021-2022 Broadway season. The play first opened in 2017, and Hammer had been in previews early last year at the Cort Theater.)

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.