The Offer, a limited series based on the history of The Godfather, will hit Paramount+ on April 28

Miles Teller Will Stop at Nothing to Make The Godfather in First Trailer for Upcoming Series The Offer

It's an offer that fans of The Godfather simply can't refuse!

The first trailer for The Offer, created by Michael Tolkin, was released on Tuesday. The 10-episode limited series tells the story of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Rudy's "never-before-seen experiences of making The Godfather," according to the streaming service.

In the new footage, Albert is eager to make a movie about The Godfather. But to his dismay, he is hit with many roadblocks along the way.

"Gangster movies are dead," says Barry Lapidus.

But Albert is willing to do what it takes to make his vision a reality. "If I say I'm going to handle something, I'm going to handle it," he says.

miles teller Credit: Miller Mobley/Paramount+

Even as threats of shutting the film down come from music icon Frank Sinatra, Albert is still as determined as ever. "I can't lose this," he says.

The series was first announced in 2020, though Armie Hammer was originally cast in the lead role. The 35-year-old actor exited the project in January 2021 after being accused of sexual abuse and assault.

Ahead of its spring premiere, series creator Tolkin praised Ruddy's previous determination in getting the film off the ground floor.

"Al has the most brilliant combination of tenacity and taste," Tolkin told Vanity Fair last month of Ruddy, who is one of The Offer's executive producers. "With all the forces against him, he moved steadily ahead, protecting the film's vision, not his own ego."

Further teasing the series, Tolkin added that "for every character in the film, getting it made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions."

the offer Credit: paramount +

"It was a matter of life and death to them," he continued. "So that's not a gangster story, that's a human story. That's what gave the book and the movie so much power. Everyone is fighting for their existence."