Teresa Giudice's 12-Year-Old Daughter Milania 'Can't Wait to Grow Up' in New Single — Listen!

Bruce Springsteen. Bon Jovi. Milania Giudice.

The 12-year-old daughter of Teresa Giudice is the latest New Jersey native to jump into the music industry — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of her first single.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her song, “I Can’t Wait To Grow Up,” will be featured on Wednesday’s all-new episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where it gets rave reviews from Teresa’s costars, including Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Jackie Goldschneider and Danielle Staub.

“I think the song is so catchy!” Teresa says in the episode. “I really think it’s going to be a No. 1!”

RELATED: Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey’s RHONJ Wedding Album: What You Didn’t See on TV

Milania Giudice Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for City Point

Produced and written by Nitt the Gritt, “I Can’t Wait to Grow Up” is a hip-hop dance track that opens with Milania telling listeners, “Hey, it’s me, Milania. I’m sure you’ve seen me around. You’ve probably seen me on TV.”

“We ain’t chasing boys. We chasing checks. We chasing dreams. We chasing goals,” she continues. “Big things popping, little things stopping.”

She goes on to sing about her dreams, which include being featured in Vogue magazine.

During the song’s chorus, Milania references her mom and her dad, Joe Giudice — who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

“I can’t wait to grow up / I got plans to blow up / Mama said it ain’t easy but I don’t care, so what?” she sings. “And our parents told us / don’t be too quick to grow up / Dad said it ain’t easy but I don’t care, so what?”

Teresa Giudice and Milania Giudice Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

RELATED: Teresa Giudice on Parenting Her Four Daughters

Milania isn’t the first member of her family to try her hand at music. Big sister Gia dipped her toe into the industry back in 2014, with her girl group, 3KT (see their cover of Britney Spears’ “Circus” here).

Aunt Melissa also had a brief recording career, dropping a handful of singles after joining RHONJ in season 3 including the catchy dance track, “On Display.” And original RHONJ cast member Staub put out a song, too.

Meanwhile, there’s been over 20 songs released from previous cast members of the Real Housewives franchise, including tunes from Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Luann de Lesseps, Kenya Moore, and Gretchen Rossi.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.