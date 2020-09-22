Real Housewives of New Jersey Star Teresa Giudice's Daughter Milania Starts High School

Teresa Giudice's daughters are growing up.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Bravo star posted a photo of her daughter posing in her first day of school outfit: black leggings and a crop top.

"@milania_giudice356 First day of high school," she wrote. "Love you ♥️ #freshman."

Teresa also shares daughters Gia, 19, and Gabriella, 16, with ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in December 2019 that Joe and Teresa had separated after 20 years of marriage. They had been living apart since March 2016, when Joe began his 41-month prison sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. Teresa served a little over 11 months in prison for the same crimes and was released in December 2015.

Though Joe was released in March 2019, he was transferred into custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Pennsylvania as he fought to appeal a judge's order to deport him to Italy. (He had lived in the United States since he was a child but never obtained American citizenship.) Two appeals have been denied, and one is still pending. Joe eventually requested to go to Italy to await the final appeal, where he currently lives.

The former couple recently finalized their divorce.

"Joe and Teresa are in an amazing place and are very supportive of one another," a source told PEOPLE earlier this month. "They still have love for each other, they just aren't in love with each other."