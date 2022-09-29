Mila Kunis Thinks Jackie Picked the Wrong Guy on 'That '70s Show' Reboot: 'Don't Know About This One'

Mila Kunis doesn't entirely agree with the direction of her That '70s Show character's love life.

On the beloved Fox sitcom, Kunis's character Jackie Burkhart dated three of the male members from the show's central friend group: Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) and Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson). Even though Jackie ended up Fez at the end of the series, that's not who fans will see her with on Netflix's upcoming sequel series That '90s Show.

Kunis, 39, told Access Hollywood that Jackie ultimately picks Kelso — who is played by her real-life husband.

"My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird 'cause we shouldn't have been," she said. "You know what, I called B.S. I was like, 'My character would be with Fez.' I think that I ended up with Wilmer's character. And I was like, 'Why are you and I together?' And also, he was married when '70s ended — to Shannon Elizabeth's character, I think."

Kelso, in fact, had a daughter named Betsy with Elizabeth's character Brooke Rockwell. Eventually, Kelso left the show's fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin, to be closer to them.

But Kelso did actually attempt to reconcile with Jackie before leaving for Chicago by proposing to her in the seventh season. However, she rejected his offer.

Jackie and Kelso had a very rocky on-and-off relationship throughout the series. Not only were they often fighting with each other, but Kelso cheated on Jackie on multiple occasions.

"Now we're like 20 years — no, 16 years later, whatever it is, and now we're married with a kid. And I was like, 'I don't know about this one,'" Kunis joked, adding that the new series is "very cute" and that "anyone who has ever watched or loved That '70s Show will be really happy with it."

That '70s Show ran from 1998 to 2006 for eight seasons. Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly and Tommy Chong also starred in the series, which followed a group of Wisconsin-based teens' daily shenanigans.

Amid the show's run on Fox, the That '70s Show universe expanded to welcome the short-lived That '80s Show spin-off, starring Glenn Howerton. Then, in October 2021, Netflix announced plans to develop That '90s Show.

The new show will follow Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti's (Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) as she spends the summer of 1995 living with her grandparents Red (Smith) and Kitty Forman (Rupp).

Teasing what's to come, Kutcher, 44, told Entertainment Tonight that "it's funny and it's weird."

"It was super nostalgic and really odd," he said of filming the series. "Going back into the basement — just going back into the set was weird. And then being around everyone, it's just bizarre."