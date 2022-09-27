Filming 'That '90s Show' with Ashton Kutcher Made Mila Kunis More Nervous 'Than Anything Else in My Career'

Ashton Kutcher is now officially at the heart of one of Mila Kunis's most nerve-racking career moments.

Kunis, 39, and Kutcher, 44, recently returned to their old stomping grounds to film That '90s Show, the That '70s Show sequel series in which the spouses will reprise their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso.

"It was weird to shoot together, I will tell you. It made me super nervous," the Luckiest Girl Alive actress told Access. "Oh my God, I was more nervous doing that than anything else in my career — was to shoot with my husband on the set of '70s show. 'Cause the set is exactly the same."

"To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy," Kunis added. "We walked on set and I was like, 'Oh … this is weird.' It was really weird."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

And given the pair haven't shared the screen since well before they were romantically involved, Kunis said she saw Kutcher in a whole new light when they returned to set a married couple.

"I would look at my husband while we were doing a scene or rehearsing and be like 'Oh my God, that's what you look like when you act,'" she said.

That said, Kunis is confident longtime viewers of That '70s Show will be pleased That '90s Show.

"It is very cute. It's very sweet. It pays homage to — anyone who's ever watched '70s or loved That '70s Show, they will be really happy with it," she said. "I really, truly believe it."

Kutcher previously said he and Kunis questioned if returning to the series was the right move. "Mila and I were contemplating it," he said. 'We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun,' he told Variety.

After meeting on the series as teens — and even having Kunis's first kiss together on screen — Kutcher and Kunis tied the knot in 2015. They have two children: Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5.

Kutcher and Kunis won't be the only That '70s Show alums to appear on the Netflix spin-off — Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are all returning.

Danny Masterson will not appear on the series. The actor is waiting to stand trial for three counts of rape in October. He pleaded not guilty.