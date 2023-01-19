Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's 'That '70s Show' Costar Debra Jo Rupp Says They Had a 'Spark' Before Dating

"I caught that — I absolutely caught that," Debra Jo Rupp recalled of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

By
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson

Published on January 19, 2023 11:29 AM
Debra Jo Rupp, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis
Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty, Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock

Debra Jo Rupp had an inkling about the budding connection between Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher even before they officially got together.

Opening up about her former That '70s Show costars' relationship, Rupp said she once realized there was a "spark" forming between the two.

"There was this little reunion, and I remember watching it," Rupp, 71, told Access Hollywood. "It was quite a while after '70s Show had ended, and there was kind of a little spark thing that was happening with Mila and Ashton. I caught that — I absolutely caught that."

Even though she noticed something between them, Rupp admitted that she "did not think it was going to go anywhere." But she soon realized that wasn't the case.

"I think very shortly after that, they were dating," the That '90s Show star added. "I was like, 'You go!' It's kind of perfect."

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 6th Annual Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California
C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Kunis, 39, and Kutcher, 44, began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2014. Since tying the knot in 2015, the longtime couple became parents to daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and son Dimitri Portwood, 6.

Kutcher was actually Kunis' first-ever kiss, which occurred while filming the former FOX hit. Previously, the Family Guy voice actress opened up about how her now-husband put her nerves at ease at that moment.

"I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!'" she told PEOPLE in 2001. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him."

Kunis added, "Ashton was so nice. He just made jokes and gave me funny little compliments. He made me laugh."

Timing proved to be everything for the pair. According to Kunis, they needed to grow into the people they are now in order to have a strong relationship.

"We would never be together based on the people that we used to be," she said on The Howard Stern Show in 2016.

That '90s Show is now streaming on Netflix.

