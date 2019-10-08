Mila Kunis Reveals Ashton Kutcher's Reaction to Her Wanting to Be on Real Housewives

Mila Kunis might be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan, but her husband Ashton Kutcher is not.

Speaking with Andrea Savage on the comedian’s Grown-Up Woman podcast, the 36-year-old actress revealed that she once asked what Kutcher, 41, would think if she joined the franchise, and he was less than enthusiastic about the prospect.

“I did ask my husband once, I was like, listen. Later, in like 20 years, 30 years, what do you think of me going on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? I’m like, just for like, a year. He was like… I would kill you.”

Later on the pod, Kunis played a round of “Make Love, Marry, Murder” with the RHOBH cast, getting candid about her preferences. Out of the RHOBH husbands, Kunis said she would choose to murder Paul Kemsley, marry Mauricio Umansky, and make love to Harry Hamlin.

However, Kunis wanted to be clear that she’s sure Paul and wife Dorit Kemsley are a “lovely couple,” but the game left her no choice.

“They seem like a lovely couple, but like in this game… he’s dead. But hopefully like a painless death,” the Bad Moms star said. “Like, instant death. So no suffering.”

As for the gentlemen’s wives, Kunis would murder Dorit — “she seems very high maintenance and she would be really expensive to get married to” — marry Kyle Richards, and “have fun” with Lisa Rinna.

Savage pointed out that Kunis kept the same answers for the wives as the husbands, and the That 70’s Show star said she’d happily be a “third wheel” to Richards and Umansky.

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher

“Yeah, I’d be a third wheel with them. Like if they were like, ‘come to dinner,’ I’d be like, ‘Cool!'” she said, adding that she flew on the same Southwest flight as the reality show couple years ago. “They were behind me, and I was like, ‘oh my God, it’s the people from this reality show!’ I was so excited.”

Kunis went on to say how much she admired how “normal” the Bravo stars appeared in real life.

“We didn’t talk. They were with their kids, and they were doing like crossword puzzles, or like just being like cool parents,” Kunis said. “And all kidding aside, I was like, ‘oh my God, look at them being like, real parents.’ And I was so impressed, to this day, at how normal they were on this Southwest flight, with their kids doing like puzzles and crossword puzzles. It was dope.”

Kunis and Kutcher tied the knot in 2015 and share two children — daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5, and son Dimitri Portwood, 2.