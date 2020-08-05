Mike Tyson, Shaquille O'Neal & William Shatner to Join Explorer Josh Gates for Shark Week Talk Show

"Each night, we’re inviting viewers to sail on over for a cocktail, good conversation, and a deeper dive into their favorite shows," tells PEOPLE of his late-night talk show

This year's star-studded Shark Week is bound to be fintastic with a brand new late-night talk show.

Explorer and adventurer Josh Gates — who stars in Discovery's Expedition Unknown — will welcome celebrity guests such as Shaquille O'Neil, William Shatner, Mike Tyson, and more to join him on his virtual show, Josh Gates Tonight, to discuss and explore some of the most exciting and shocking moments from this year's Shark Week on Discovery Channel.

"I’m so excited to be helming late night for Shark Week 2020," Gates exclusively tells PEOPLE. "Each night, we’re inviting viewers to sail on over for a cocktail, good conversation, and a deeper dive into their favorite shows. We even hired an all-shark funk band. Sure, they charge an arm and a leg, but they’re totally worth it! I’ll be here all week. Literally.”

For the past few months, Gates’ virtual talk-show has provided viewers with a thrilling journey as he’s been exploring different parts of the world — often from the comfort of his own home. Now, he’s taking on five nights of special shark-themed episodes.

Gates also has shark adventures of his own as he tests the tiger-shark infested waters at the Georgia Aquarium and becomes one of the first people to dive into their new shark exhibit, one of the largest in the world.

Shark Week 2020, which will air from August 9 through August 16, will feature more than 20 hours of shark programming stories and adventures including Will Smith confronting his fears and diving headfirst into shark-infested waters, Tyson going head to head with some of the ocean's top apex predators including the blacktip reef shark, Adam Devine discovering a secret shark lair, and more.

The “jawesome programming schedule” will kick off with a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Air Jaws, a series of Discovery Channel films about great white sharks who soar out of the surf for food in the waters near South Africa.

This year’s Shark Week will also be exploring the effects of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our oceans. In Shark Lockdown on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. EST, researchers in New Zealand track how hunting patterns among female great white sharks — nicknamed “747s” for their large size — have changed.