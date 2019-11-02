Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Celebrate Their Anniversary After Prison Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are celebrating their special day, almost two months after his release from prison.

On Friday, the couple marked their one-year wedding anniversary with a sweet date night, and shared photos of their celebrations to social media. Mike and Lauren started off their day with lunch at New Jersey restaurant The Butcher’s Block, which surprised them by playing their wedding song during the dessert course, according to a post on Lauren’s Instagram Story.

“Celebrating Our 1 year Anniversary 💪🏼,” Mike, 37, captioned a photo of the two at lunch.

The couple then headed to Anjelica’s Restaurant for dinner, where they enjoyed casarecce pasta and veal, as well as a selection of desserts and coffee. “Living My Blessed Life 🍨☕️,” the Jersey Shore star captioned a photo of himself and Lauren at Anjelica’s, adding the hashtag “#anniversary.”

The pair’s celebratory night comes almost two months after Mike was released from prison in September after completing his eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

The couple previously spent time at The Butcher’s Block two weeks after Mike’s prison release, while enjoying their “first date night out” together in New Jersey. “First Date Night out with my wife @lauren_sorrentino @thebutchersblock_dambrisi,” Mike captioned a smiling photo of the pair on Instagram, in which he holds a massive, raw steak.

Sharing the same photo to her account, Lauren captioned the photo, “That’s a fine piece of meat 🥩 right there 🤤 thank you @thebutchersblock_dambrisi for a delicious and private date night! We will be back very soon! 🖤.”

For their evening out, the pair enjoyed salad, steak tartare, roasted oysters, and bone marrow, Lauren explained on her Instagram Story at the time.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Mike was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Mike and Lauren told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

Mike and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Mike pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Mike was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

The reality star was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren Anthony Serrantonio

Mike and Lauren tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2018, at The Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The couple first met in math class in community college.

“We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1-6,” the MTV star told PEOPLE in 2018. “Once [the show] was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now.”

“She’s my best friend, my better half,” he added. “She makes me a better person. I’m so excited that she’s in my life.”