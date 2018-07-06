From “The Situation” to “The Groom!”

On the forthcoming second season of MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation, audiences will witness Mike Sorrentino tie the knot with his fiancée Lauren Pesce, the reality star revealed this week.

Sorrentino, 36, confirmed his wedding will be televised when he responded to a Twitter follower who inquired, “I wonder if Mike @ItsTheSituation and @lauren_pesce wedding will be Televised! I really hope so!”

“Yes!! Season 2 of #JSFamilyvacation 👰💍🤵,” the reality star tweeted Tuesday.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Pesce

At the end of June, the cast, including Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Pauly DelVecchio, were pictured filming the new season in New Jersey.

Season 2 will also take place in Las Vegas as castmate Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently flew from Nevada to New Jersey with his daughter to resume filming.

#JSFamilyVacation filming for season 2 in Seaside Heights, NJ pic.twitter.com/Uoa7MPsAeh — Jersey Shore (@JSFamVacation) June 29, 2018

Sorrentino recently told PEOPLE that he and his “queen” Pesce are “full steam ahead” with wedding planning.

“We are excited to bring the fans along to see the wedding planning process,” he said. (The couple’s emotional engagement was documented on season 1 of the MTV reboot.)

Sorrentino is nearly 30 months sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction. He is currently awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to tax evasion in a New Jersey federal court in January. Originally set for April 25, the sentencing date has been pushed back to Sept. 7.

“We’ve been through so much, and for us to finally get engaged, it’s really special,” he said. “Because it wasn’t guaranteed. It’s been very stormy for a while. The odds were against me. People bet against me. But against all odds, she’s been there throughout the ups and downs, the good times and the bad times.”

Sorrentino added, “Lauren is the light at the end of my tunnel. Lauren is my everything, Lauren is my best friend, she is my soulmate, she is my better half. And knowing that I found that, I’m willing to face anything in life.”

Season 2 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation premieres in August on MTV.