Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Reunites with Jersey Shore Cast After Prison Release in Midseason Sneak Peek

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is reunited with his housemates in the latest trailer for the midseason premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation after his release from prison, and his “family” couldn’t appear happier to have him home. Season 3 of the reality show premiered on Aug. 19, 2019.

The trailer features housemates Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio,” Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi welcoming Sorrentino back with open arms — literally.

“Every family member is home,” Guadagnino, 32, says in the clip, before the trailer launches into footage previewing the antics that the cast gets into this season, including Pivarnick’s bachelorette party in New Orleans, Farley’s divorce party, and plenty of nights out on the town.

“There’s no place I’d rather be,” Sorrentino, 37, says in a confessional.

The trailer ends with his wife Lauren picking him up from prison and asking him where they should go as they get into their car.

“Back to the Jersey Shore,” he responds triumphantly.

Sorrentino was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, in September after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” they added.

The reality star lost an impressive 36 lbs. while behind bars, which he chalked up to intermittent fasting and working out two to three times per day.

“Living my best life with my beautiful wife,” he wrote in the caption for his first Instagram post after his release, which pictured him and Lauren posing with their dog.

“The Situation is free, baby!” Sorrentino said in a previously released teaser for the upcoming new season. “Life can get no better.”

The house mates have been anticipating their friend’s return. In the season two finale in November, the group reflected on Sorrentino’s experience.

“A lifetime of events has happened since Mike went away,” Guadagnino said. “Ronnie went to rehab, Deena had a baby, Nicole had a baby, Jen fell out of love and now is in love again. He’s missing out on a lot. But it’s time to put the final piece of our family back together.”

The midseason premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on February 27 at 8 p.m. on MTV.