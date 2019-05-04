Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Pictured in Prison for the First Time While Posing in Uniform

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino had some familiar faces visit him in jail recently.

On Friday, Sorrentino’s wife Lauren Pesce shared several photos of the Jersey Shore star wearing his prison uniform inside the New York correctional facility on his Instagram.

The snaps are the first to be shown of Sorrentino, 36, inside the correctional facility since he began his eight-month tax evasion sentence in January.

Standing alongside his wife, 34, and Jersey Shore castmates Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino, Sorrentino looked happy and healthy, as he showed off his large bicep muscles.

Quoting one of her husband’s favorite sayings, Lauren captioned the images: “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do 💪🏼 #FreeSitch”

Image zoom DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, His wife Lauren and Vinny Guadagnino Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

RELATED: Inside the Prison Where Mike Sorrentino Is Serving Time — Alongside Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen

Lauren also shared the sweet photos to her own Instagram account and captioned the shots with another one of her husband’s favorite quotes.

“THE COMEBACK is always GREATER than the setback 🙏🏼 #FreeSitch ♥️” she wrote.

Image zoom Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

Image zoom Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino/Instagram

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is ‘Doing Great’ in Prison, Has Received ‘Thousands of Letters’

The new photos of the Jersey Shore star come one month after his costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed that Sorrentino was making the most of his time in prison and “having the time of his life.”

“It’s like he’s in a senior home,” Polizzi, 31, told E! News about the Federal Correctional Facility Otisville, which is located in the Catskills. “He’s playing Bingo, he’s helping people recover in jail.”

“We all talk to him through an email, so I talk to him like once a week,” she continued. “He’s in the gym a lot, so he’s probably gonna come out ripped. You know, he’s not gonna be BDS anymore — Big Daddy Sitch — he’s [probably] gonna have his six-pack again. But he’s doing … he’s doing good in there.”

Image zoom Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Rebecca Sapp/WireImage

RELATED: Jersey Shore Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reports to Prison, Begins 8-Month Sentence

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years behind bars.

Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Image zoom Mike "the Situation" Sorrentino (R) and brother Marc Sorrentino Chelsea Lauren/WireImage

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Shares His Final Moments Before Entering Prison

The reality star reported to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York on Jan. 15.

Two days later, Lauren shared an update with fans via his Twitter account, revealing that her husband was “doing great” since beginning his sentence.

“Hi Everyone, it’s Lauren. Mike would like to thank all of his fans worldwide for the unbelievable outpouring of love & support,” she tweeted.

“We speak everyday & he’s doing great,” she continued. “He’s received thousands of letters, he won’t be able to respond to everyone but wanted to express his gratitude to each and everyone of you.”

“Thank you from the both of us; it is truly heartwarming to have this support during this time. Lots of Love, Michael & Lauren Sorrentino,” she finished.