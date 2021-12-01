Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Marks 6 Years Sober: 'Today We Celebrate Being a Champion'

The Jersey Shore star has been open about overcoming an addiction to prescription painkillers

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is celebrating six years of sobriety.

The 39-year-old Jersey Shore star, who overcame an addiction to prescription painkillers, marked the milestone on his Instagram Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today we celebrate being a champion 😤" he captioned a post that read, "6 years clean and sober."

His wife Lauren Sorrentino, with whom he shares 6-month-old son Romeo Reign, reposted the image on her Instagram Story, writing, "Proud of you."

Earlier in the week, Sorrentino penned a lengthier post about the importance of his sobriety while celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday with his family.

"Giving thanks and celebrating the love between family and friends is my favorite part of this holiday. Without my sobriety, I wouldn't be the man before you with so many things to be thankful for on this day," he wrote. "My biggest flex in life is being a sober dad and husband. It is a badge of honor I am proud to wear. I am a provider for my family, a trusted friend, and supporting son."

The reality star continued, "When I was using, the holidays were always very difficult. I was there physically, but not spiritually and emotionally. Getting help for my addiction and working through my struggles allows me to be present every day for the rest of my days and I am so grateful for it."

"You can have this too! Don't be afraid to ask for help and remember the hardest part is taking the first step. There are professionals out there waiting to help you," he concluded, adding the information for the recovery center he works with.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to his sobriety, Sorrentino recently reached another milestone in his life — three years of marriage with Lauren, 36.

He marked the occasion last month with throwback photos from their wedding day and a sweet tribute to his wife.

"Happy anniversary my Love ‼️ 3 years in heaven with a beautiful baby boy @itsbabysituation. We are truly living a fairytale. Love BDS," he wrote in the caption.

Lauren also shared the photos, which included some of the couple dancing on a smoke-covered dance floor.

"Three years of dancing on clouds! Happy Anniversary," she wrote alongside her post. "I love you!