Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline

Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's romance began long before his Jersey Shore days.

The couple dated for four years before he was cast on the hit MTV reality series but broke up shortly before filming began. From there, Mike was a single man best known as "The Situation." The nickname's muscular origin story quickly became part of Jersey Shore lore, while the man behind the abs became a larger-than-life TV personality.

One year after the show's finale, Mike and Lauren rekindled their relationship and have been together ever since. They wed in November 2018 and Lauren has been by Mike's side through his federal charge of tax evasion, eight-month prison sentence and ongoing sobriety journey.

"She's my best friend, my better half," Mike said of Lauren in 2018. "She makes me a better person. I'm so excited that she's in my life."

Lauren added, "When I met Mike, I met him as a person and not as a celebrity. So I've always known him at his core — him being the most giving and loving family-type of guy in his soul."

The couple welcomed their first child, son Romeo, in 2021 and are currently expecting their second baby together. Here's a complete timeline of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's relationship.

2005: Mike and Lauren meet and start dating

Mike and Lauren (née Pesce) met as students at Brookdale Community College in 2005. "My girlfriend is my college sweetheart — we met each other when she was probably 19 and I was 22 years old," he told PEOPLE in 2018. "We met in community college in math class."

2009: Mike and Lauren break up

The couple were together until Mike joined the cast of Jersey Shore in 2009.

"We went out together for about four years, and then once Jersey Shore started we decided to take a break throughout seasons 1 to 6," he later told PEOPLE.

2013: Mike and Lauren begin dating again

Ray Tamarra/GC Images

After Jersey Shore ended, Mike and Lauren rekindled their off-screen romance. "Once it was over, we eventually reconnected and have been together ever since, for over four years now," Mike told PEOPLE in 2018.

September 2014: Mike is indicted for tax offenses

In September 2014, Mike and his brother Marc were indicted for tax offenses after allegedly not paying taxes on $8.9 million of income. He pleaded not guilty to the federal tax evasion charges.

The following month, Mike's lawyer asked to delay the Jersey Shore alum's tax fraud case to film Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. While his lawyer referred to Lauren as Mike's "fiancée," the couple never officially announced an engagement prior to the season airing.

May 2015: Mike and Lauren appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Jerod Harris/Getty

Season 3 of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premiered in May 2015, starring Mike and Lauren. The season documented five couples from reality TV living in the same house, where they completed exercises and received professional couples counseling.

"[Lauren] was a little nervous going in," Mike told PEOPLE at the season premiere party. "But I thought it was going to be a benefit for us ... because we're not a perfect couple. We have ups and downs just like everyone else, but at the same time it's almost like free therapy."

Lauren added, "I'm not somebody in the public eye, so for me it was really opening up with my deepest concerns and thoughts and really being vulnerable in front of strangers and in front of national television. But having him by my side made me comfortable enough to do it."

Mike completed treatment for a "prescription medication problem" in 2012. He said that being sober during filming helped him focus on their issues. "[When you're sober] you really just concentrate on yourself and just being the best person that you can be," he shared. "Or be better than you were the day before."

April 7, 2017: Mike is indicted on additional charges of tax evasion

After initially being indicted on tax offenses and conspiracy to defraud the United States in 2014, Mike and his brother were indicted on additional charges in April 2017, including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Mike's lawyer told PEOPLE in a statement that the reality star would "enter a not guilty plea on April 17, 2017, and will vigorously contest the allegations in court."

Following the indictment, Mike told PEOPLE he was "trying to take these experiences that are coming my way and make them a positive."

He continued, "Obviously these certain circumstances that are going on right now aren't the best ... but I'm just living the simple life — I have a girlfriend, I've been clean and sober over a year and a half, I go to meetings, I take care of my body and I'm just kind of enjoying the next chapter of my life."

January 2018: Mike pleads guilty to one count of tax evasion

In January 2018, both Mike and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count in their tax evasion case. Lauren accompanied Mike to the hearing at a New Jersey federal court.

Following the plea, a judge did allow Mike to travel to Miami to film Jersey Shore: Family Vacation with his former castmates.

February 14, 2018: Mike and Lauren get engaged

Mike popped the question to Lauren on Valentine's Day while they were on vacation in Miami. The proposal was captured on camera for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Although the episode didn't air until June, Mike and Lauren announced their engagement in April 2018.

Mike's costars helped him plan the emotional proposal, decorating the interior and backyard of their vacation home. Before he got down on one knee, the couple watched a slideshow that began with a heart-wrenching declaration. "I fell in love with you because you loved me when I couldn't even love myself," Mike wrote.

"You're my best friend, my college sweetheart, my better half," he said. "You make me a better person. Please make me the happiest man on earth. Will you please marry me?" Lauren said yes and the cast popped bottles of champagne to celebrate.

August 20, 2018: Mike and Lauren attend the MTV Video Music Awards

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The Jersey Shore star reenacted his proposal to Lauren at the MTV Video Music Awards as he got down on one knee in front of photographers.

October 5, 2018: Mike is sentenced to 8 months in prison

Mike received an eight-month prison sentence after he pled guilty to one count of tax evasion. His attorney, Henry Klingeman, told reporters in front of the federal courthouse that Mike and Lauren would marry in early November — before serving his time.

"No matter what happens, he won't be designated to begin his sentence until sometime after that wedding," Klingeman said. "We're disappointed. ... [But] he can see the light at the end of the tunnel and he can put this behind him. He's got a new lease on life career-wise, he's about to get married, and he's an optimistic person, so it's going be fine."

November 1, 2018: Mike and Lauren get married

Anthony Serrantonio.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras captured Mike and Lauren's wedding, dubbed "The Hitchuation," in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Mike's groomsmen included costars Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Flower girl duties went to Jenni "JWoww" Farley's daughter Meilani Alexandra and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's daughter Giovanna Marie.

Guests dined on cannolis and pizza and were treated to a surprise performance from New York City hip-hop artist Rob Base. Mike and Lauren's Jersey Shore costars also gave heartfelt speeches at the reception.

Lauren changed into a bejeweled white gown before departing the event. True to form, Mike left the venue in a custom red tracksuit.

December 2018: Mike and Lauren go on their honeymoon

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Instagram

In December, Mike and Lauren enjoyed a honeymoon in Arizona, where they posted updates from their desert getaway on Instagram. "Hello Honeymooners," Mike captioned a selfie of the couple.

Later that month, the couple celebrated their first Christmas as newlyweds. Mike shared a photo with Lauren in front of a Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas from The Situations," he wrote. "Don't forget to treat thyself."

January 15, 2019: Lauren takes Mike to report to prison

In January, Mike reported to the federal correctional institution in Otisville, New York, to begin his eight-month prison sentence. On the drive there, Lauren filmed her husband reacting to supportive messages from his fans.

"I want to put this behind me and move forward. The comeback is always greater than the setback," he said. "The Situation will reveal himself in 2019. Currently under construction, but will be revealed. Under new management now."

During his sentence, Lauren and friends DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino visited him in the upstate New York facility — and they even took a photo with Mike in his prison uniform.

September 12, 2019: Mike is released from federal prison and reunites with Lauren

After eight months, Lauren drove to Otisville to pick up her husband as he was released from federal prison. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras caught the moment that the couple reunited.

"We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort," the Sorrentinos told PEOPLE in a statement. "We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"

September 26, 2019: Mike and Lauren have their first post-prison date night

Two weeks after completing his sentence, Mike and Lauren enjoyed their first date night out since his release at a restaurant in Long Branch, New Jersey.

The couple posted photos from their private dinner, with Lauren writing, "That's a fine piece of meat 🥩 right there 🤤 thank you @thebutchersblock_dambrisi for a delicious and private date night! We will be back very soon! 🖤."

November 2019: Mike and Lauren open up about suffering a miscarriage

Mike and Lauren appeared on Good Morning America in November 2019, sharing that they had recently suffered a miscarriage. The couple conceived on the night that Mike came home from prison and miscarried nearly seven weeks later.

"When I found out we were pregnant, I felt like this is why we went through all these challenges for years and that this was our time and it was our blessing," Lauren said. "It was hard. It was really difficult."

Mike and Lauren hoped that sharing their story would help others. "I didn't want to hold this in," Lauren added. "I wanted to share it for other people going through it and just be honest so I can kind of heal through the process." The couple also shared that they would try to conceive again.

November 24, 2020: Mike and Lauren announce they're expecting a baby

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Instagram

One year later, Mike and Lauren announced that they were pregnant and expecting a baby. "We have a Baby Situation," Mike captioned a picture with Lauren and their dog, Moses.

"Our biggest blessing is on it's way 🤰🏼🙏🏼🎁," Lauren wrote.

April 2021: Mike and Lauren throw a baby shower

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Instagram

Mike and Lauren opened up their home to family and friends for their baby shower, which featured a photo area with giant letters spelling out "Baby Sitch" and a wall of blue balloons.

"We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends!" the couple told PEOPLE. "The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room."

May 26, 2021: Mike and Lauren welcome son Romeo Reign

Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

On May 26, 2021, Lauren gave birth to the couple's first child, Romeo Reign. Mike announced Romeo's arrival with photos from the hospital and of the newborn wrapped in a blanket adorned with his name. The baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 19 inches long. Romeo was delivered by cesarean section.

November 1, 2021: Mike and Lauren celebrate their third anniversary

Mikeand Lauren celebrated their third weddinganniversary with their son on a private flight as they traveled to film Family Vacation. Mikemarked the occasion with wedding photos and a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

"Happy anniversary my Love ‼️ 3 years in heaven with a beautiful baby boy," he wrote. "We are truly living a fairytale. Love BDS." (Big Daddy Sitch is one of Mike's nicknames derived from "The Situation.")

"Three years of dancing on clouds! Happy Anniversary 🍯 I love you! #theHitchuation," Lauren wrote in her own post.

May 26, 2022: Mike and Lauren celebrate Romeo's first birthday

On Romeo's first birthday, Mike and Lauren both shared photos from his birthday celebrations. In one, Romeo is in his high chair, excitedly looking at a cake covered in sprinkles. "Romeo's first time trying funfettis," Mike wrote.

The couple also shared shots from two birthday photoshoots. The first featured Romeo in baby suspenders next to a mini moped with the family dog Moses, while the other, decidedly Italian, featured Romeo in an apron and chef's hat playing with a bowl of spaghetti.

"Happy 1st Birthday to my sweet boy Romeo Reign!" Lauren wrote. "I am so proud to be your mommy, you make my heart so full 💙 I love you!!!"

July 2022: Mike and Lauren mourn their dog Moses

In July, Mike and Lauren announced the loss of their family dog, Moses. For 10 years, the golden retriever was by Mike's, and later Lauren's, side — he appeared in many photos with the couple, including their engagement announcement and in Romeo's first birthday photo shoot.

"We cherish the time we had and believe that in fact all dogs do go to Heaven," the couple wrote in the caption. "Thank you for all the continued support and prayers."

July 31, 2022: Mike and Lauren are expecting their second baby

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Instagram

Mike posted a family photo to announce that they were expecting their second child in January 2023. "We're a growing family!" he wrote. His Jersey Shore castmates offered congratulations in the comments section.

"So so so happy for you guys!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽," wrote DJ Pauly D. JWoww commented, "Yassssssss."

September 2022: Mike and Lauren keep the sex of their baby a secret

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lauren shared that she and Mike already knew the sex of their second baby — but they weren't revealing it just yet. "There are very few things in life that you get to keep as a special surprise, for some people," she said. "I think it's only a matter of time before we do share it publicly, but we're super excited."

Lauren also shared that Romeo was excited to be a big brother. The couple took Romeo's bassinet out of storage to prepare themselves for the newborn. "We tell him that the baby's going in there and we talked to him about it," she said. "He's definitely more aware of everything right now. So I'm excited, as I grow more, to start talking to him more about my belly and welcoming a baby sibling."