Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Only Completed 18 Hours of Community Service Since 2019 Prison Release: Report

The Jersey Shore star was ordered to complete 500 hours of community service as part of his sentencing in his tax evasion case

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is reportedly behind on his court-ordered community service hours.

The Jersey Shore star, 38, has completed only 18 of 500 hours of community service as part of his sentencing in his tax evasion case, TMZ reports.

In documents obtained by the outlet, a probation officer said that she has reminded Sorrentino "at nearly every interaction to find a venue for community service, including service that could be performed from home," but claimed he has made little attempt to complete his hours since his 2019 release from prison.

The probation officer also said that Sorrentino was scheduled to volunteer in August, but did not attend due to coronavirus concerns, according to TMZ.

A judge is reportedly issuing a written warning against Sorrentino after receiving the complaint from the probation officer.

A representative for Sorrentino did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to pay taxes properly on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

The reality star pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

In addition to his prison sentence, Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

He was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Sept. 12, 2019.

At the time, Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Pesce said to PEOPLE in a statement, "We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!"

"We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours," they added.

The couple — who are currently expecting their first child together — recently announced that Pesce is pregnant with a baby boy.

"Gym Tan We're having a Baby Boy," Sorrentino wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, referencing his go-to tagline from the MTV reality series, "Gym, tan, laundry."

On the "Baby Situation" Instagram page the pair made for their future son, Sorrentino and Pesce detailed how they announced the exciting news amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"IT’S OFFICIAL - I’M A BABY BOY! 💙🎉🙏🏼 My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me 👶🏼, and host it virtually!" read the caption. "Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me!"