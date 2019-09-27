Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is soaking up quality time with his wife following his prison release.

Two weeks after the Jersey Shore star completed his prison sentence, he and Lauren Sorrentino enjoyed their “first date night out” together in New Jersey.

“First Date Night out with my wife @lauren_sorrentino @thebutchersblock_dambrisi,” he captioned a smiling photo of the pair on Instagram, in which he holds a massive, raw steak, at The Butcher’s Block.

Sharing the same photo to her account, Lauren captioned the snap, “That’s a fine piece of meat 🥩 right there 🤤 thank you @thebutchersblock_dambrisi for a delicious and private date night! We will be back very soon! 🖤”

For their evening out, the pair enjoyed salad, steak tartare, roasted oysters, and bone marrow, Lauren explained in her Instagram Story.

“We have our own private room. So cute. And a little rope off for privacy. And even our own little bathroom back there,” she said as she filmed their private space in the restaurant. For dessert, the couple enjoyed ice cream sandwiches.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is in ‘Feast Mode’ After Prison Release

On Thursday, Sept. 12, Mike was released from the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, after completing an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Mike and Lauren told PEOPLE in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”

“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Mike, 37, and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

Mike pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years.

The reality star was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he had already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.

Image zoom Mike Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino Mike Sorrentino/ Instagram

In the half-month since being declared a free man, he’s been spending time with family and friends at home in New Jersey — and eating lots of tasty food.

Days after his release, he posted a photo of him and Lauren smiling at a dinner table laden with pasta dishes, chicken cutlets, cold cuts, cheese, veggies, salad and more.

RELATED: Jersey Shore‘s Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Is Embracing ‘Every Minute’ of Life After Prison

“Feast Mode @lauren_sorrentino,” he captioned the post.

“*Feast mode with a side of the gun show,” Lauren commented, referencing his bulging biceps in the photo.

Earlier this week, in his first interview since exiting prison, Mike reflected on how his perspective on life has changed.

“I definitely feel like I’m a changed man,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Oh my God, to be a free man, to be honest with you, it’s awesome. It’s fantastic. I have my beautiful wife next to me. I’m healthy, I’m sober, back at work with my best friends on the number-one show on MTV and just living the dream.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.