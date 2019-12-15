Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Claps Back at Fan Who Tells Him to 'Live Humble' Amid Sobriety

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino clapped back at a fan after being criticized for his sober lifestyle.

On Saturday, the Jersey Shore star shared an Instagram photo of him and his wife Lauren next to their new Jeep vehicle. “Difficult Roads often Lead to Beautiful Destinations,” he wrote in the caption.

Then in the comments section, a follower accused Sorrentino of not being humble, writing, “Most people do not come out of treatment the way you have!!! I’m happy you have an amazing life. People don’t live like you!! If you want to talk about treatment, maybe you should live humble.”

The MTV reality star, who recently celebrated being four years sober after battling a prescription painkiller addiction, quickly defended himself and called out the commenter.

Image zoom Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

Image zoom Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

RELATED: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: ‘Living My Best Life’

“Don’t make a comment about someone’s recovery when you don’t know there [sic] story or what hole they had to dig out of to get where they are now,” he wrote. “That is true that I have beat the odds and I am living my best life. I am showing anyone watching that you can beat the odds and be successful.”

Sorrentino added, “Stay in your own lane and run your own race. You cant be bitter and expect life to be sweet. There is enough out there for all of us. Stay positive.”

Last week, Sorrentino took to Instagram to celebrate being four years sober. “Celebrating 4 Years Clean & Sober 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩,” he captioned the photo, which showed him posing in a suit and included the location tag “Living My Best Life.”

Sorrentino’s family and Jersey Shore costars left supportive comments on his post, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who wrote, “So proud of you brother❤️🙏🏽.” His wife, Lauren, added: “You are an inspiration honey 👏🏼 so proud to call you my husband 🥰🙏🏼.”

Image zoom Mike Sorrentino Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino Instagram

Recently, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about his sobriety journey and said his own decision to get sober came during his third stint in rehab.

“I was in a treatment center and I was really just sort of sick and tired,” he told PEOPLE. “I was desperate for results. I really wanted to be able to look in the mirror again and make myself proud, I wanted to make my mother proud.”

“So I just made a promise to myself for there to be no excuses, for me to do the best I can to absorb as much as I could in rehab and practice those principles in my everyday life, and for me to stay on the road to recovery no matter what,” Sorrentino, who is also partnering with Banyan Treatment Centers, continued. “Ever since then, I’ve continued being my best self, and now I’m living my best life and teaching others to do the same.”

The television personality also celebrated Thanksgiving with wife Lauren, sharing an Instagram photo that showed the couple smiling as they posed in front of a Christmas tree. The holiday came a little over two months after he completed an eight-month prison sentence in September for tax fraud.

Image zoom Mike and Lauren Mike Sorrentino/Instagram

RELATED: How Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 4 Years Sober, Is Helping Others Battling Addiction

“Happy Thanksgiving Situation,” a beaming Sorrentino captioned his photo.

Ahead of the gratitude-focused holiday, the recovery advocate told PEOPLE that he is most thankful for “my sobriety, my freedom, my wife, family, and friends.”

“There is a light at the end of the tunnel, but don’t forget that light is you,” he said of his sobriety. “The only person that can fix your life is the person in the mirror. In active recovery, there are no excuses. You never want to get off the road to recovery. It’s really about going one day at a time for the rest of your life.”